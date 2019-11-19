Heisman Watch: LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow's Odds Continue to Ascend After Ole Miss Game

LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow has arrived at the point of the season where he continues to increase on his already ascending odds to win the Heisman trophy in December.

Burrow, who came in at 1/5 odds to take home college footballs most prestigious award, now sits at 1/20 following his performance against Ole Miss that included breaking the school record for consecutive completions with 17.

Burrow threw for 489 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions en route to a 58-37 win over the Rebels that saw the Tiger offense put up 714 yards of total offense. These video game type numbers are becoming the norm for Burrow and company but it still doesn't make it any less impressive.

Over the weekend Burrow also broke Rohan Davey's single-season pass yardage record and is up to 3,687 yards on the season. There's a very real chance Burrow could become the first LSU quarterback to pass for 4,000 yards in a season against Arkansas this week.

Perhaps most impressive of all, Burrow is completing 77% of his passes that aren't screens, meaning he's throwing the ball down the field and completing with astounding accuracy.

Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts and Ohio State's Justin Fields are both still in the Heisman picture at 9/1 and 10/1 respectively to win the award. One season-long frontrunner who is no longer in the Heisman picture is Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a devastating dislocated hip right before halftime of a blowout win over Mississippi State.

The finalists for the Heisman will be announced on Dec. 9 with the ceremony to be held Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Here's how Burrow stacks up with the rest of the Heisman frontrunners:

Burrow: 268-341 (78.6%), 3,687 yds, 38 TD, 6 INT, 215 yds rushing, 3 TD

Hurts: 181-248 (73%), 3,039 yds, 28 TD, 5 INT, 983 yds rushing, 15 TD

Fields: 159-230 (69.1 %), 2,164 yds, 31 TD, 1 INT, 377 yds rushing, 10 TD