LSU
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Heisman Watch: LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow's Odds Continue to Ascend After Ole Miss Game

Glen West

LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow has arrived at the point of the season where he continues to increase on his already ascending odds to win the Heisman trophy in December. 

Burrow, who came in at 1/5 odds to take home college footballs most prestigious award, now sits at 1/20 following his performance against Ole Miss that included breaking the school record for consecutive completions with 17.

Burrow threw for 489 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions en route to a 58-37 win over the Rebels that saw the Tiger offense put up 714 yards of total offense. These video game type numbers are becoming the norm for Burrow and company but it still doesn't make it any less impressive.

Over the weekend Burrow also broke Rohan Davey's single-season pass yardage record and is up to 3,687 yards on the season. There's a very real chance Burrow could become the first LSU quarterback to pass for 4,000 yards in a season against Arkansas this week.

Perhaps most impressive of all, Burrow is completing 77% of his passes that aren't screens, meaning he's throwing the ball down the field and completing with astounding accuracy.

Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts and Ohio State's Justin Fields are both still in the Heisman picture at 9/1 and 10/1 respectively to win the award. One season-long frontrunner who is no longer in the Heisman picture is Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a devastating dislocated hip right before halftime of a blowout win over Mississippi State. 

The finalists for the Heisman will be announced on Dec. 9 with the ceremony to be held Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Here's how Burrow stacks up with the rest of the Heisman frontrunners:

Burrow: 268-341 (78.6%), 3,687 yds, 38 TD, 6 INT, 215 yds rushing, 3 TD

Hurts: 181-248 (73%), 3,039 yds, 28 TD, 5 INT, 983 yds rushing, 15 TD

Fields: 159-230 (69.1 %), 2,164 yds, 31 TD, 1 INT, 377 yds rushing, 10 TD

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron 'Unsure' if Grant Delpit Will Play vs Arkansas, Talks Michael Divinity's Return

Glen West
1 0

Earliest return for Divinity would be potential national championship game

Glen West

In part two of the Joe Burrow series, LSUsports goes in on Burrows youth football career and how he…

0

LSU Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week for Performance Against Ole Miss

Glen West
3 1

Chase grabbed eight receptions for 227 yards and three touchdowns in the 58-37 win over the Rebels

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Named a Finalist for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Glen West
1

Burrow one of five finalists for the Golden Arm award

Video: LSU Players Talk Ole Miss Win and What the Main Focus is With Two Games Left in Regular Season

Glen West
0

Burrow, Chase on the Saturday summer workouts that have done wonders for their route timing in the fall

Glen West

Ever wondered about how robotic quarterbacks work? Why are they important? Brody Miller of the…

0

LSU Basketball Gets Turnovers Under Control in Blowout 77-50 Win Over UMBC

Glen West
0

Tigers commit season low 15 turnovers in route of Retrievers

LSU Football Stays at No. 1 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Glen West
0

Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia round out top-four for second straight week

After Being 'Punched in the Mouth,' LSU Defense Wants to Finish Regular Season on the Right Note

Glen West
0

Final two regular season games are prime time to fix defensive lapses

Notebook: Marlon Taylor Out a 'Few Weeks,' Will Wade Previews UMBC and Talks Cam Thomas Signing

Glen West
0

Wade calls Thomas most 'prolific' scorer he's been around in his coaching career