LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Named a Finalist for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

It's almost hard to keep track of all the lists and awards senior quarterback Joe Burrow is starting to compile in his final collegiate season.

On Nov. 15, Burrow was named a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Burrow has thrown for the most yards (3,687) and touchdowns (38) in a single season than any other LSU quarterback.

“The winner of the Golden Arm Award is recognized not only for his athletic accomplishments, but also for his character, citizenship, scholastic achievement, leadership qualities, and athletic abilities,” says John Unitas, Jr., President of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc.

Burrow is one of five finalists for the Golden Arm Award, joining Oklaoma's Jalen Hurts, Oregon's Justin Herbert, Utah's Tyler Huntley and Memphis' Brady White. The winner will be announced on Dec. 11 in Baltimore, MD.

Past winners of the Golden Arm award include Peyton Manning (1997), Eli Manning (2002), Matt Ryan (2007), Andrew Luck (2012), Deshaun Watson (2016) and Gardner Minshew (2018).

Burrow has also been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week a school record five times in 2019, a Heisman frontrunner, a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, going to the country's best player and a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award, going to the country's top quarterback.