LSU
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Named a Finalist for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Glen West

It's almost hard to keep track of all the lists and awards senior quarterback Joe Burrow is starting to compile in his final collegiate season.

On Nov. 15, Burrow was named a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Burrow has thrown for the most yards (3,687) and touchdowns (38) in a single season than any other LSU quarterback.

“The winner of the Golden Arm Award is recognized not only for his athletic accomplishments, but also for his character, citizenship, scholastic achievement, leadership qualities, and athletic abilities,” says John Unitas, Jr., President of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. 

Burrow is one of five finalists for the Golden Arm Award, joining Oklaoma's Jalen Hurts, Oregon's Justin Herbert, Utah's Tyler Huntley and Memphis' Brady White. The winner will be announced on Dec. 11 in Baltimore, MD.

Past winners of the Golden Arm award include Peyton Manning (1997), Eli Manning (2002), Matt Ryan (2007), Andrew Luck (2012), Deshaun Watson (2016) and Gardner Minshew (2018).

Burrow has also been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week a school record five times in 2019, a Heisman frontrunner, a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, going to the country's best player and a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award, going to the country's top quarterback. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron 'Unsure' if Grant Delpit Will Play vs Arkansas, Talks Michael Divinity's Return

Glen West
1 0

Earliest return for Divinity would be potential national championship game

Glen West

In part two of the Joe Burrow series, LSUsports goes in on Burrows youth football career and how he…

0

LSU Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week for Performance Against Ole Miss

Glen West
3 1

Chase grabbed eight receptions for 227 yards and three touchdowns in the 58-37 win over the Rebels

Video: LSU Players Talk Ole Miss Win and What the Main Focus is With Two Games Left in Regular Season

Glen West
0

Burrow, Chase on the Saturday summer workouts that have done wonders for their route timing in the fall

Glen West

Ever wondered about how robotic quarterbacks work? Why are they important? Brody Miller of the…

0

LSU Basketball Gets Turnovers Under Control in Blowout 77-50 Win Over UMBC

Glen West
0

Tigers commit season low 15 turnovers in route of Retrievers

LSU Football Stays at No. 1 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Glen West
0

Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia round out top-four for second straight week

Heisman Watch: LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow's Odds Continue to Ascend After Ole Miss Game

Glen West
0

Burrow now 1/20 to win the Heisman Trophy

After Being 'Punched in the Mouth,' LSU Defense Wants to Finish Regular Season on the Right Note

Glen West
0

Final two regular season games are prime time to fix defensive lapses

Notebook: Marlon Taylor Out a 'Few Weeks,' Will Wade Previews UMBC and Talks Cam Thomas Signing

Glen West
0

Wade calls Thomas most 'prolific' scorer he's been around in his coaching career