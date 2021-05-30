Cincinnati Bengals Taking Precautions with Former LSU QB Joe Burrow Knee In OTA's

Joe Burrow is bad at being patient. As an ultra competitive individual, the former LSU quarterback always wants to push himself in everything he does, which is why he's had moments of impatience throughout his recovery from a torn ACL during his rookie season.

But now that he's reached the final third of his recovery, he's able to throw, able to workout, able to take time to grow that connection with his offensive weapons while strengthening that knee for that week one goal of the season. With the Cincinnati Bengals now in OTA's, the team is being conservative with how much Burrow is doing.

He still won't be cleared for contact for another eight or nine weeks but he is running and throwing with an empty pocket just to get back in that rhythm. Burrow is wearing a knee brace and the Bengals aren't allowing anyone to stand within 10 feet of him according to coach Zac Taylor.

“Anytime you see a ball roll back there or anybody standing within 10 feet I was usually yelling at them to get away,” Taylor said. “It’s probably overly cautious, but that’s just the way we’re going to start this thing. He’s only taking snaps from an empty backfield right now.”

Again, part of the precautions is trying to protect Burrow from himself, as the second year quarterback has said his knee is around 85% healthy. That final 15% will take patience and how it feels on a day to day basis is still a mystery. He'll wake up some days and it feels great but other days where it's a bit sore and stiff.

“I’m a guy that likes to push the limits. Work hard and go above and beyond,” Burrow said. “I couldn’t do that with the knee. Just doing what the doctors tell me to do, not doing anything too fast. Being cautious. We are out of the hardest part. Now the fun part begins.

“Still got to be patient. Can’t push too hard. At this point it’s still how it feels, there are still good days and bad days. It’s still sore somedays and so you will take it a little easy and somedays it feels really good and you’ll push it really hard. But we have a good plan. I have a good team around me that is helping me get back.”