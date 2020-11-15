NFL Execs Have LSU's Joe Burrow, Patrick Queen as Favorites for Rookie of the Year

Joe Burrow and Patrick Queen last won awards at the national championship game back in January. Not only did the duo lead LSU to its fourth title in program history, they were also named offensive and defensive MVP for their performances.

That trend has carried to the first half of their rookie seasons as both Burrow and Queen are considered by NFL executives around the league to take home Rookie of the Year awards. Sports Illustrated national NFL writer Albert Breer polled 30 executives around the league for various awards and superlatives and Burrow earned 15 first-place votes for Offensive Rookie of the Year while Queen earned 12 first-place votes for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Burrow is tied with San Diego Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who also earned 15 votes as both have exceeded expectations in their first seasons as NFL starters. Burrow has tossed for 2,272 yards and 11 touchdowns while completing 67% of his passes and faces another tough task against a stout Pittsburgh Steelers defense.

"I see this vote as two things: a tribute to how steady and solid Burrow’s been since being thrown into a rebuilding situation, and a tribute to how many people Herbert has proven wrong as he’s come on. This one should be a fight to the finish," Breer wrote.

As for Queen, the former LSU linebacker has recorded 52 tackles, five, four tackles for losses, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, a pass defended and a touchdown.

"I thought this would be Young, who has 17 quarterback pressures in seven games, and already looks like an All-Pro. Then I checked out Queen’s stat line. Baltimore got him with the 28th pick, by the way," Breer wrote.

Burrow and Herbert were also part of a rookie quarterback class that was voted as one of the surprises of the 2020 season, according to the polled executives. On a shortened offseason with not much chance to get into a great rhythm with his receivers, Burrow has put the Bengals in position to win most of their games this season.

“How well both Burrow and Herbert have played as rookie QBs (and Tua could bring this to three by end of the year). Don’t usually see two guys come in and play with that much command over an offense.” Another NFC exec echoed that, emailing, “Rookie QBs (Burrow, Herbert, Tua) having early-season success with a virtual offseason, no OTAs and no pre-season games.”

"I'm just scratching the surface on where I can be and where I can go," Burrow said told reporters over the bye week. "So, that's the most exciting thing for me."