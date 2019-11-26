LSU
Video: What LSU Players Had to Say About Senior Night, Final Home Game of 2019

Glen West

As No. 1 LSU prepares for its regular season finale against Texas A&M on this Thanksgiving week, the Tiger players have put the past behind them, knowing what the future could potentially bring by coming out with a win on Saturday.

The practice schedule has been relatively the same as coach Ed Orgeron said there's a team dinner planned Wednesday night and an early practice at 7 a.m. Thursday morning so players can enjoy at least part of Thanksgiving day with family and teammates.

The end of the season also means it'll be the final time for fans to say goodbye to seniors, of which there are plenty that have contributed to the success of this season. Here's what a few of them had to say about this week's game and what their memories are of last year's 2018 74-72 loss to the Aggies.

Joe Burrow (senior quarterback)

Burrow on Texas A&M 2018 memories and how the team just needs to play its game to be successful 

Ja'Marr Chase (sophomore receiver)

Chase talks about being a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award

Lloyd Cushenberry (senior center)

Cushenberry on the A&M fans jeering at the players in 2018, the importance of trick plays in big games

Adrian Magee (senior guard)

Magee on 2018 A&M memories, his growth in maturity over the last year

Grant Delpit (junior safety)

Delpit on ankle injury and what he remembers about Texas A&M 2018 

JaCoby Stevens (junior safety)

Stevens on not getting caught up in emotions tied to Texas A&M game

