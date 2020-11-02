Former LSU QB Joe Burrow Earns Second NFL Win in Upset Fashion Over Tennessee Titans

Joe Burrow was without his entire starting offensive line Sunday afternoon against the Tennessee Titans. He was also without starting running back Joe Mixon. It appeared that the rookie quarterback out of LSU would be doing much of the same this season with an offensive line comprised of backups.

Yet facing a one loss Titans team with a stout defensive line, Burrow and the Bengals controlled from start to finish, notching his second career win with a 31-20 victory. Burrow completed 26-of-37 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns.

For the season, Burrow has completed 67% of his passes and thrown for 2,272 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. Burrow has put the Bengals in position to win all but one of their games this season and after struggling to put games away, on Sunday they finally closed one out.

"We've been so close all year, we're a couple of plays away from being 5-1 but it felt good to close it out today," Burrow said after the game. "We had a guy we signed on Wednesday, started at left guard and four new starters who played extremely well, gave me a lot of time out there. I've never experienced anything like that."

The Heisman winning, No. 1 overall pick seems to be settling into life as a pro as he's still on pace to pass Andrew Luck's passing yards record by a rookie.

"I'm very confident, things are moving pretty slow for me right now and we need to keep building on this," Burrow said.

Sitting three games below .500, Burrow believes that heading into the bye week, the Bengals are positioned to start rattling off some wins and getting back into the playoff picture.

“I think the games we have coming up are all very, very winnable. We have a stretch here that we can rattle off four or five wins in a row that I think would be big for this organization and big for this team. I don’t think we’re out of it yet and if we continue to play the way we did today I think we have a good chance.”