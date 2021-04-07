Former LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Takes Another Jump In Rehab

The day before April Fools, the Cincinnati Bengals released a video of former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, hinting at significant news. In the video, Burrow is seen walking out on to the field with an equipment manager holding a mesh bag full of footballs.

The caption read "Reminder: April Fools' Day is tomorrow, it's not today," alluding to the hint that Burrow was just about to begin a throwing session.

Tyler Dragon of Cincinnati.com reported during a recent appearance on the Bengals Beat Podcast that Burrow has actually been throwing for a few weeks now.

“In late February-early March, he started throwing. Nothing strenuous, he wasn’t dropping back, throwing bombs, planting on his plant leg. The Bengals, Zac Taylor said this, they like the way he is recovering, but there is still a long road to go for his recovery.

"The Bengals want to be extremely cautious with him. That is why you don’t seen a whole lot of videos. You’re not seeing him throw passes. You’re not seeing him running around. They want to protect him."

This is obviously a big step in the right direction for Burrow, who has said in past months that he hopes to be ready for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. Burrow is coming off an impressive first season that was cut short, tossing for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing 65% of his passes in the process.

Unfortunately his rookie year was cut short due to a season ending torn ACL against the Washington Football Team in Week 10. Burrow has been in the news a lot recently while recovering from his injury, most recently being linked to potentially wanting the Bengals to draft former LSU teammate and receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said in a recent podcast interview that he has spoken with Burrow about draft plans as he is a very "engaging" person.

"I talk to a lot of people throughout the process," Tobin said on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "He’s an engaging guy, so I like to engage with engaging guys. We’ll just leave it at that."

The Bengals have the No. 5 overall pick and will likely be looking heavily into drafting Chase as well as offensive linemen that can protect Burrow and prevent further injury.