How Involved is Joe Burrow in the Bengals' Pre-Draft Process?

CINCINNATI — There have been multiple reports about Joe Burrow's potential involvement in the Bengals' pre-draft process.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports that the star quarterback has been "stumping" for the Bengals to take former teammate and top wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth pick.

An unnamed coach on the staff reportedly shot that report down last week.

So how involved is Burrow in the process?

Dan Hoard asked Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin that exact question on Monday.

"I talk to a lot of people throughout the process," Tobin said on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "He’s an engaging guy, so I like to engage with engaging guys. We’ll just leave it at that."

Tobin didn't say much, but he essentially confirmed that he has talked with Burrow about Cincinnati's draft plans.

That could've been a simple conversation about Chase, Terrace Marshall and other prospects that Burrow played with during his time at LSU. Or their talk could've been more specific. Tobin might've asked Burrow about his vision of the future and how the fifth pick fits into Cincinnati's potential success moving forward.

Why not ask the present and the future of the franchise what he thinks about taking Chase and/or Penei Sewell with the fifth pick? The Bengals seem to be down to those two prospects.

Cincinnati is likely taking an offensive player with the fifth pick. Their star quarterback will be directly impacted by whoever they pick. Getting Burrow's thoughts on both guys makes sense.

Listen to Hoard's entire conversation with Tobin below.

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Here's How the Sam Darnold Trade Impacts the Bengals

A Message to Bengals Fans: Thank You

Bengals Legend Has Eyes on BIG Lineman to Protect Joe Burrow

NFL Teams Expect Bengals to Pick Penei Sewell

Former NFL Head Coach Weighs in on Great Debate Between Chase and Sewell

"A Lot of Teams" Believe Bengals Should Take Penei Sewell at No. 5

Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout

Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate

William Jackson III Takes Shot at Bengals Organization and Fan Base

Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout

Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase

This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell

Bengals Pass on Ja'Marr Chase in Latest Mock Draft

NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase

This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand

One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Free Agency Breakdown: Bengals Looking to Add Help in Trenches

How Close Were Bengals in Their Pursuit of Kenny Golladay?

Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?

Grading the Bengals' Recent Signings in Free Agency

Joe Burrow and the Bengals Big Winners After Blockbuster Trade

Prospect Breakdown: Jaylen Waddle Has Exactly What Bengals Need at Receiver

Joe Burrow Lobbying for Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Three Teams That Should Trade For Giovani Bernard

Penn State Stars Have Huge Day

Tee Higgins shoots his shot in-between offseason workouts



Cincinnati showing interest in veteran offensive lineman

Analyst Dismisses Idea of Kyle Pitts to the Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook