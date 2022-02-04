Joe Burrow Talks Super Bowl, His History at the Quarterback Position

Some may say Joe Burrow’s youth football coach changed the trajectory of his career forever. As a youngster, the Super Bowl quarterback had aspirations of playing running back or wide receiver, but his coach had different plans.

“I didn't pick quarterback,” Burrow said. “I got to my first pee wee practice and the coach at the time, coach Sam Smathers - I still see him all the time when I go back home - he basically asked me if I wanted to be quarterback and I said, 'No, not really.' But then he said, 'Well, you're going to be quarterback. Too bad.'”

A player who thrives on making highlight reel plays, Burrow felt in pee wee ball they wouldn’t throw the ball as much, so naturally he wanted the football in his hands as much as possible. Just always wanting in on the action and taking a hit every now and then, as fans are already well aware of, Burrow had intentions of going a different route on the gridiron.

“I wanted to be a running back or a receiver,” Burrow said. “I don't know why. I guess I thought in pee wee football we weren't going to throw the ball very much, so I wanted to have the ball in my hands. Obviously, I'm glad it worked out the way that it did. This is my career. I don't know if I'd be an NFL wide receiver. That's probably a pipe dream. But I can play quarterback pretty well."

Instead, Burrow has evolved into one of the NFL’s top signal callers, leading his Cincinnati Bengals to their first Super Bowl since the 1988-89 season. Possessing the poise and leadership ability it takes to achieve significant success in this league, he’s set the new standard of Bengal football, constantly reminding fans this is the new norm in Cincinnati.

Being able to affect the game in different ways, whether it’s calling audibles or extending plays with his feet to find an open target, Burrow loves leading his team down the stretch. With the game on the line, it’s where he thrives the most.

"I think my favorite part about playing quarterback, there's great players at every position in the NFL, but I think only a few really affect the game in a drastic way," Burrow said. "And I think quarterback is the one position on the field that can really affect the game on every single play. I like having the ball in my hands on every play and being able to win or lose with me."

It’s safe to say Burrow’s youth football coach did the right in forcing him to line up under center back in the day. It’s molded him into the player he’s become.

Now, as the second-year gunslinger continues preparation for the biggest game of his life against the Los Angeles Rams, he’s taking it a day at a time. Treating it like a normal day at the office, as he always has, and going through the process.

Getting his body back to 100% is of the utmost importance for Burrow. As he continues nursing a pinky injury he suffered late in the season and maintaining strength in his right knee, keeping his body at peak performance is what he’s focused on most before Super Bowl Sunday.

"The right knee feels great. The pinky is still something I'm dealing with,” Burrow said. “(It is) something that I'm going to be dealing with for the rest of the season until I can give it a break. I wouldn't say it bothers me too much throwing the football anymore, but I still notice it a little bit just doing everyday things."

As Burrow battles through injuries and locking in on the task at hand, he looks forward to having his special moment in the grand finale of the season. Watching the Super Bowl with his friends and family growing up, he’s dreamt of leaving his mark when the lights are brightest.

“The one [memory] I really remember is when the Cardinals were playing the Steelers and Big Ben made that amazing throw to the back pylon,” Burrow said. “Kurt Warner was always a family friend. My dad was actually on the Iowa Barnstormers staff when Kurt was the quarterback. My family's known Kurt for a long time, so we were cheering for Kurt in that situation."

It’s now Burrow’s turn to make that game-changing play. To bring his hometown team to the promised land. As he continues preparation for a lethal defense in the Rams, Burrow is built for this stage and is going to leave it all on the field for his Cincinnati Bengals.