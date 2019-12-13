LSU quarterback picked up his third award of the evening, being named the winner of the Maxwell Award, given to the country's best player. It's the first time in history the Maxwell Award went to an LSU player.

Burrow beat out Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts and Ohio State's Chase Young for the award after delivering one of the most prolific passing seasons college football has ever seen. The senior threw for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns, both SEC records while also completing an astounding 77.9% of his passes, on pace to break the NCAA record.

Burrow has already started piling up the trophy case after being named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and AP Player of the Year, the first time an LSU player has won the award, claiming 50 out of a possible 53 first-place votes.

In addition to winning the Maxwell Award, Burrow also brought home the Walter Camp Player of the Year and the Davey O'Brien Award, going to the nation's top quarterback. Burrow beat out Hurts and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields for that honor and is now off to New York where he is the overwhelming favorite to take home the Heisman trophy on Saturday.

Burrow will be joined by Hurts, Young and Chase in New York, who were also all Heisman finalists.

Burrow was asked about Saints quarterback Drew Brees paying him a compliment today during player interviews in New Orleans.

"That means so much to me, growing up in Ohio, somehow I was a Saints fan growing up, I idolized him," Burrow said. "I watched every game I could when it was on TV and that means a lot to me."

The senior was also asked about his teammates, Ja'Marr Chase and Grant Delpit, who took home awards of their own Thursday night as well.

"I think they all deserve it, they all are not only great football players but great people and hard working young men," Burrow said. "Coach O works harder than anybody I've ever seen and it's a huge honor for the state of Louisiana and for LSU."