LSUMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Report: LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Signs With CAA

Glen West

LSU Heisman and national championship winner Joe Burrow has signed with an agency according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports Burrow has signed with CAA (Creative Arts Agency), the same sports agency that represents Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Pelicans forward Zion Williamson. Burrow will be represented by CAA agents Bryan Ayrault, Todd France, Tom Condon and Ben Renzin according to another report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

After tossing an NCAA record 60 touchdowns in 2019 and breaking SEC records for yards and completion percentage, Burrow is considered by many to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft. For his historic season, Burrow was a Unanimous First Team All-American and winner of the Maxwell, Davey O'Brien, Johnny Unitas and Walter Camp awards.

Burrow is not participating in the Senior Bowl this week despite an invitation, electing to go home to Ohio. In an interview after the national championship Burrow said he'd spend some time in Ohio before moving out to California to start preparing for the NFL draft. The Cincinnati Bengals have the first pick this year and is the overwhelming favorite to take the Ohio native. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will Wade Previews Matchup With Florida As LSU Looks to Stay Undefeated in Conference Play

Wade not worried with rankings as SEC competition starts to speed up

Glen West

Reports are Cincinnati isn’t looking to trade the No. 1 overall pick. The popular pick at the moment, is LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. How good of a story is it that Burrow could be going home for his…

Glen West

by

Dillon88

There are a few surprises in NFL Network Daniel Jeremiah’s first 2020 mock draft. He has five LSU players going in the first round. Check out the full mock below. How many first rounders do you think…

Glen West

LSU Football Senior Bowl Preview: Lloyd Cushenberry, Damien Lewis Headline Tiger Participants

Fulton, Burrow to skip Senior Bowl after championship win

Glen West

Know Your Enemy: What Florida Must Do Tuesday Night to End LSU's Perfect Start to SEC Play

LSU must force Florida into contested shots as shooting inconsistencies have cropped up all season

Glen West

Report: LSU Inks Defensive Backs Coach Corey Raymond to Three-Year Extension

Raymond known as one of the best recruiters, defensive backs coaches in the country

Glen West

A Couple of Former LSU Football Players Are Preparing for Super Bowl Run

Mathieu, Alexander headline Tiger-heavy Super Bowl 50

Glen West

Where LSU Football Stands After 2020 NFL Draft Decisions

LSU football loses nine underclassmen to NFL, keeps seven

Glen West

by

cfd0417

Sights and Sounds from an Unforgettable LSU National Championship Parade

LSU fans get one last chance to thank Burrow, historic 2019 team

Glen West

There’s a streetcar on Dalrymple. Some special 2020 National Championship beads will be tossed because, well, it is Mardi Gras season https://twitter.com/glenwest21/status/1218567626848440321?s=21

Glen West