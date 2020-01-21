Report: LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Signs With CAA

LSU Heisman and national championship winner Joe Burrow has signed with an agency according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports Burrow has signed with CAA (Creative Arts Agency), the same sports agency that represents Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Pelicans forward Zion Williamson. Burrow will be represented by CAA agents Bryan Ayrault, Todd France, Tom Condon and Ben Renzin according to another report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

After tossing an NCAA record 60 touchdowns in 2019 and breaking SEC records for yards and completion percentage, Burrow is considered by many to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft. For his historic season, Burrow was a Unanimous First Team All-American and winner of the Maxwell, Davey O'Brien, Johnny Unitas and Walter Camp awards.

Burrow is not participating in the Senior Bowl this week despite an invitation, electing to go home to Ohio. In an interview after the national championship Burrow said he'd spend some time in Ohio before moving out to California to start preparing for the NFL draft. The Cincinnati Bengals have the first pick this year and is the overwhelming favorite to take the Ohio native.