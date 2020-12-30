FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

LSU Kicker Cade York Notches Another All-American Honor to His 2020 Season

York is among the top five in LSU history in field goals and percentage entering his junior season
Author:
Publish date:

A few days after being named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press, LSU sophomore kicker Cade York added another accomplishment to his phenomenal 2020 season with the Tigers. 


York was named a second-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) on Wednesday, the only LSU player to appear on the list. In addition to being named on both All-American teams, York was a first-team All-SEC selection following his exemplary second year as the Tigers' placekicker. 

The sophomore York came into the season with high expectations and exceeded all of them en route to a dominant kicking performance. York was arguably the best placekicker in college football during the 2020 season, going 18-for-21 on his field goals including a program record 57-yarder that won the Tigers the Florida game. On field goals of 50+ yards, York was 10-of-12 which was by far the best showing across the country.

"The biggest difference in this year and last year is I'm a lot more confident in myself," York said. "Basically every kick they throw me out for I know I can make it."

That kick against Florida will be etched in LSU fans' memory for a long time as it was the saving grace for a lost season that could've wound up much worse had it not been for those final two wins. York is expected back for his junior season with the purple and gold.

His 81.3% field goal percentage is currently fourth in LSU history while his 39 made field goals through two seasons has him No. 5 in program history. The all time record is currently held by David Browndyke, who converted on 61 field goals in the late 1980's for the Tigers. 

USATSI_15246091
Football

LSU Kicker Cade York Notches Another All-American Honor to His 2020 Season

USATSI_15375082
Basketball

LSU Basketball's Depth, Culture On Full Display In Dominant SEC Opening Win Over Texas A&M

USATSI_13844700
Football

Could LSU's Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Reunite in the NFL?

USATSI_15336336
Football

Film Review: What Is LSU Football Getting In Newest Inside Linebacker Navonteque Strong?

USATSI_15374882
Basketball

LSU Puts Up Stellar Effort in Dominant 77-54 SEC Opening Win Over Texas A&M

USATSI_15336329
Football

Report: LSU Receiver Racey McMath Hires Agent, Will Enter 2021 NFL Draft

USATSI_15109603
Football

LSU Football in Play for Recently Decommitted Florida State Offensive Lineman

11C0AD9E-96EC-48B6-877E-C7F8E3B115A5
Football

Pair of LSU Football Signees, Commits Shine in Louisiana State Championships

USATSI_15362522
Basketball

LSU Basketball Hoping Worst of COVID-19 Issues Behind Them As SEC Play Starts