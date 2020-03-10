LSUCountry
2021 Four-Star Linebacker Zavier Carter Talks LSU, Arden Key Mentorship

Glen West

Four-star 2021 linebacker Zavier Carter and former LSU linebacker Arden Key both attended, or in Carter’s case, attend Hapeville Charter in Atlanta, Georgia. Carter is a rising senior that like Key, is an athletic edge rusher that envisions himself one day being in front of the bright lights.

With that high school connection set in place, the two have built a special bond over the last few years with Carter calling Key a great mentor and friend.

The two talk at least once a month and also train together in the offseason. As a result Carter is getting an earful from Key about his experience at LSU and it’s seemed to have left an impact.


Carter is receiving interest from a number of schools including Kentucky, Nebraska, North Carolina and South Carolina but said of all his options, LSU remains No. 1 for the time being.


“We have a bunch of exciting conversations about LSU and he’s always trying to get me to go there, just the usual stuff,” Carter said of Key. “It’s just a great vibe every time we talk or get to train.”

Carter is currently the No. 15 ranked outside linebacker in the 2021 class and holds 14 Division I offers as he enters his senior year.

While Key has been a major influence on Carter, he’s not the only one that’s been in Carter’s ear. New LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini calls Carter every Sunday to talk LSU and how he can fit in with the 4-3 defense the Tigers are implementing this season.


“They talk to my parents and things like that so we have a great relationship,” Carter said of Pelini. “I’m very excited about the opportunity. They [LSU] offered me going into my junior year and it’s just good vibes all around.”


Carter told Rivals’ TigerDetails that he and his family were able to visit Baton Rouge for the  Arkansas game last fall, calling it an “amazing” experience.

 "I was able to sit down with Coach O and my parents. It's just a family based program you can say,” Carter told TigerDetails.

