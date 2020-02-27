LSUCountry
LSU Linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson Calls Himself Most Valuable Player of 2020 NFL Draft

Glen West

For the first time since making his announcement to forego the remainder of his college tenure at LSU, linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson spoke with the media at the NFL combine and made quite the statement. 

The redshirt sophomore, who recorded 60 tackles, 13.5 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks in his third year with the program, didn't mince his words when talking about the value he could bring to an NFL team.

“I’m the most valuable player in this draft," Chaisson said. "When you hire someone, do you want someone that speaks one language or three languages? I can can speak three – rush the passer, drop in coverage, and I can play the run.”

Chaisson quickly rebounded from a lost 2018 season that saw him tear his ACL in the very first game of the season against Miami. Not normally a bashful guy, Chaisson said he's worked hard to prove that he's not only a speed rusher off the edge but that he packs a lot of power as well.

"Everything I've done right now is based off raw talent. I don't think I'm even at 30 percent of what I can be," Chaisson said. "I believe the best is yet to come. Watch the film. I feel my last fifteen games of ball should answer every question that you have."

Chaisson confirmed to the media that he wouldn't be participating in the combine this week, electing to showcase his talents at LSU's pro day on April 3. Quarterback Joe Burrow and tight end Thaddeus Moss have also decided to do the same and it's reported that safety Grant Delpit will wait until the pro day as well.

The 6-foot-3, 254 pound linebacker went through measurements, medical exams and interviews this week with interested teams. Among the teams that spoke with Chaisson were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons, who own the No. 14 and No. 16 picks in the draft respectively.

Both the Falcons and the Bucs feature a number of former LSU players on their rosters including linebackers Deion Jones and Devin White.  

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper had Chaisson going to the Buccaneers in his most recent mock draft.

"Chaisson would be a perfect fit as an outside linebacker in Todd Bowles' 3-4 defense. Chaisson had just 9.5 sacks in his college career, but this is a bet on a terrific upside for a twitchy pass-rusher who should test well at the combine later this month. After taking Devin White in the first round last year, Tampa can go back to the LSU well here with Chaisson."

