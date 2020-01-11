Video: LSU Players and Coaches Ready for National Championship Date With Clemson

LSU outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson views Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in a different light than most. As a 25-0 starter that was once the nation's top quarterback recruit in high school, Chaisson sees Lawrence as "America's sweetheart."

"He's young perfectionist. He's a great quarterback, from his freshman year he was playing great, sophomore year he was playing great," Chaisson said. "And to play a National Championship, I think both these years, that's something special. Like I said, he's young, so every day and every week he's learning something new and he's only going to get better. It's going to be a great thing to go against him. It's going to be the challenge that we're up to."

Chaisson and the LSU defense are playing at the highest level of the season, something that couldn't be coming at a better time, especially considering the opponent. The out-spoken sophomore linebacker says the one thing this LSU defense needs to do early is establish a pass rush against Lawrence.

"I think statistics showed he wasn't too great under pressure. So we're going to start it off hopefully just keep it the front four and we'll try to generate pressure there. If not we'll bring it through other ways. That's one of the majority things is getting pressure on him, make him uncomfortable in the pocket, enough QB hits, QB pressure, and it's going to be a long night for him."



Getting pressure on the quarterback has been a consistent theme with this defense over the last three games of the year as it's racked up 11 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss in wins over Texas A & M, Georgia and Oklahoma. In those games, they held the opposing teams to 45 total points and 230 rushing yards.

"It is a special, special team. I give a lot of credit -- I give all of the credit to Coach O and how he's built this team," defensive coordinator Dave Aranda said. "They're in his image, man. We're grinding stuff out, working hard, focused, detail-oriented. When you're around a team that's as talented as we are and that's the mindset, that's what's on the inside, you feel good."

Watch LSU players and coaches give their final thoughts on the National Championship below.

Ed Orgeron (head coach)

Orgeron on expectations to start the season, importance of Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Steve Ensminger (offensive coordinator)

Ensminger on how unique Joe Burrow's season has been and how to prepare for different looks Clemson will throw at LSU offense

Dave Aranda (defensive coordinator)

Aranda on the standard of defense expected at LSU and the recent improvements shown

Joe Burrow (senior quarterback)

Burrow on home field advantage and what Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons brings to the table

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (junior running back)

Edwards-Helaire on friendship with Joe Burrow and his recent rise to fame

Ja'Marr Chase (sophomore receiver)

Chase talks being a New Orleans native playing in the Superdome on the biggest stage

Lloyd Cushenberry (junior center)

Cushenberry on establishing the run early, Damien Lewis progression in practice

K'Lavon Chaisson (sophomore outside linebacker)

Chaisson talks preparing for Trevor Lawrence, improved pass rush to close the season

Grant Delpit (junior safety)

Delpit on how stopping the run early can help limit what Clemson's offense can do