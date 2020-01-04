LSU Defense Faces One Last Hurdle With High-Powered Clemson Offense

LSU has gone up against its fair share of juggernaut offenses during its undefeated run in 2019. There was Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas and Ole Miss, all of whom finished in the top-26 of total offense with the first three placing in the top-15.

But in order for LSU to cap off what would undoubtedly go down as the greatest season in program history, there's one more hurdle the defense will have to clear with the Clemson Tigers.

Clemson comes into the National Championship with a veteran unit on both sides of the ball but particularly on offense led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne and receivers Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins are players that have been on the biggest stage and excelled under the pressure that comes with a National Championship atmosphere.

Lawrence, while not statistically having a season anywhere near that of Heisman winner Joe Burrow, has thrown for 3,431 yards and 36 touchdowns, including a 22-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio over his last seven games. Against Ohio State, he showed off a side of his game that not many had seen before, rushing for 107 yards and a touchdown against the Buckeyes.

"It's something you have to be aware of but it's not going to be a major adjustment," linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson said. "I don't feel like we're going to see a better running quarterback than Jalen Hurts but it is something we're going to have to keep in mind now that we've seen him [Lawrence] run that effectively. I trust my athleticism that I won't be out run by him but at the end of the day he has deceptive speed and is a great athlete so it's something we have an eye on."

Etienne has been one of the best running backs in college football over his three year career, rushing for 1,526 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2019 while Higgins is a vertical threat unlike many others, averaging 19.9 yards per catch for 1,115 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Clemson also returns three of five starters on the offensive line that shattered Alabama in the National Championship last year. The two starters that were replaced, have arguably been upgrades this season from who was there a year ago.

Chaisson equates this Clemson offense to Alabama's but thinks they're even better than the Crimson Tide offense that hung 41 on them Nov. 9.

"I feel like Travis is better than the Alabama running back no knock against him," Chaisson said. "He's a special back the way he hits holes and he's explosive and elusive. From having a great receiver corps, running back and quarterback I think we have to lookout for everything because they'll make you pay for it."

But LSU has its own stars on the defensive side of the ball and the last three games in particular, they've come to play. LSU held Texas A & M to seven points, Georgia to 10 points and Oklahoma to a season-low 28 points in the final three games of the season.

In those three games, the defense allowed 230 yards rushing on 79 carries, a 2.9 yard per carry average that would've ranked fifth nationally in 2019. Through the air the Tigers allowed quarterbacks Kellen Mond, Jake Fromm and Jalen Hurts to complete 47-of-111 passes (42%) for 547 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions.

The biggest reason for the change according to multiple defensive players has been the change in strategy from defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. For most of the season the Tigers played a bunch of 3-4 base which meant there would only be three defensive lineman on the front line.

In an ideal 3-4 defense, the three defensive linemen are supposed to take on four and preferably five offensive linemen to allow the outside linebackers the freedom to rush the passer.

What LSU has switched to over the last four games is lining up four defensive linemen to take care of most of the opponent's o-line and having a solo outside linebacker (K'Lavon Chaisson) be put in more one-on-one situations with an offensive tackle.

Chaisson is winning those one-on-one battles, turning in the best stretch of football of his collegiate career with 16 tackles and 4.5 sacks in wins over the Aggies, Bulldogs and Sooners.

"I feel like my game has excelled these last couple of games but that's coming from the comfort level of the front four," Chaisson said. "I don't get those if Glen Logan and Rashard Lawrence don't cause those double teams and help me get my one-on-one's with the tackles. They're creating some havoc and also pushing the pocket to where the quarterback is having to scramble. They're creating my sacks and I'm thankful for them and I tell them that every day."

Early in the season, Chaisson said he was doing more dropbacks than he was was accustomed too and that naturally affected his pass rushing ability. Chaisson believes he was dropping back into coverage nearly 50% of the time before this recent stretch where he thinks now it's closer to 20% of the time.

"I know I was getting a lot of criticism for not getting to the quarterback but now coach Aranda is letting me pin my ears back and go," Chaisson said. "I feel like that's doing great things for the defense right now in causing havoc in the backfield. Whatever it takes to win and right now we're having success with it so I think we'll stick with it."

One of those interior defensive linemen that is helping Chaisson by taking on one and sometimes two offensive linemen is the senior Lawrence, who's played an important role in holding opposing rushing units to that 2.9 yard per carry average over the last three games.

Lawrence said this is as good as he's seen Chaisson play in his three year stretch with LSU, saying it all starts in practice with the sophomore pass rusher.

"He goes against Saahdiq [Charles] everyday in one-on-one's and he's been really taking it to Saahdiq," Lawrence said. "I think iron sharpens iron in this program and anytime you've got a speedster like K'Lavon that can take over a game it's a good that he's on our team."

"We're really trying to attack and force negative plays," Lawrence said. "Letting K'Lavon rush more is also a big deal in letting him come off the edge. He makes our job easier especially with us rushing four guys and we just try to push the pocket for him and let him win."

Junior safety JaCoby Stevens, as a result of the schematic change, hasn't been playing as close to the line of scrimmage like he was for most of his breakout season that saw him rack up 85 tackles, five sacks and three interceptions. After having a three tackle performance against Oklahoma, some players might be frustrated with the impact they're having on the game.

Stevens being not only one of the leaders of the secondary but the defense as a whole, recognizes the success the defense has accomplished with the new change.

"We're getting more pressure on the quarterback, we're getting more sacks, the d-line is more disruptive," Stevens said. "For me, it makes my job easier as it goes from me making 8-10 tackles a game to three a game. Production wise and for the defense as a whole, that's what's best. The safety shouldn't be making all of the tackles."



With a scheme and philosophy now in place and working, putting it to use one more time against a high-powered Clemson offense is the final piece to capping off a once in a lifetime type season.