LSU Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Wins Biletnikoff Award

Glen West

Sophomore receiver Ja'Marr Chase wrote at the beginning of the season a list of personal goals on his wall that he wanted to accomplish. One of the goals was to take home the Biletnikoff Award, going to the nation's top wide receiver,

On Thursday, Chase's goal was achieved as he became the second LSU wide receiver to win the Biletnikoff, joining Josh Reed of the 2001 season to take home the award.

Chase led the country in both yards (1,498) and touchdowns (18) in 2019, becoming one of the most dominant receivers in the country. Alongside Joe Burrow, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Justin Jefferson, Chase was part of an elite offensive season for the Tigers as the group became the first SEC team to have a 4,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher and two 1,000-yard receivers in the same season.

The sophomore now holds the record for touchdowns in a single-season at LSU and tied the SEC record of 18 with in the SEC Championship win over Georgia.

Other finalists Chase was able to beat out include Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb and USC's Michael Pittman Jr.

