LSU Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Named Finalist for Biletnikoff Award

Glen West

LSU sophomore receiver Ja'Marr Chase was announced as a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award Monday afternoon. 

The Biletnikoff goes to the best receiver in college football, which Chase certainly has the stats to back up, despite missing one game.

In 10 games, Chase has 63 receptions for 1,260 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 20 yards per catch. Chase is third in the country in receiving yards and tied for first in touchdown receptions, alongside Arkansas State receiver Omar Bayless.

Joining Chase as a finalist is Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb and USC receiver Michael Pittman. LSU teammate Justin Jefferson was one of 12 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff but failed to make it to the final three.

The winner of the Biletnikoff will be announced on Dec. 12

Here's how the three receivers compare with one week to go in the season:

Ja'Marr Chase (LSU): 63 rec, 1,260 yds, 15 TDs (10 games)  

CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma): 46 rec, 999 yds, 14 TDs (10 games) 

Michael Pittman Jr (USC): 95 rec, 1,222 yds, 11 TDs (12 games)

