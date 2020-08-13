LSU Football's Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Shelvin Appear in Todd McShay's 2021 NFL Mock Draft

It would take a monumental collapse for LSU junior receiver Ja'Marr Chase to not be a top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The 2019 Biletnikoff winner has appeared in multiple first-round mock drafts ahead of what is likely to be his last year in Baton Rouge before turning pro.

On Wednesday, Chase, along with teammate Tyler Shelvin appeared in ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay's 2021 first-round mock draft as top-20 picks. McShay has Chase going No. 5 overall to the Miami Dolphins and rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa while Shelvin is reunited with fellow teammate Kristian Fulton in Tennessee at pick No. 19.

Of course these projections are mute at this point and are more of an indicator of where Chase and Shelvin are viewed in terms of 2021 draft eligible players. Here is McShay's thinking with Chase winding up in Miami.

Chase is the best available prospect here and a true No. 1 wideout, but he also fills a glaring need for the Dolphins. DeVante Parker had a breakout season with more than 1,200 receiving yards, but the next-most-productive Dolphins WR in 2019 was Preston Williams at 428. Chase had 1,780 yards and 20 scores last season with the Tigers, and he has the dynamic playmaking tools to be an elite producer at the next level for Tua for years to come.

Before he hits the NFL, Chase will be striving to break a few LSU program records. Sitting just 909 yards and four touchdowns away from breaking the all-time records in both categories, the junior is reportedly not considering sitting out the season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Jimmy Chase, Ja'Marr's father, told Shea Dixon of 247Sports that he is fully committed to his teammates this season.

“He’s going to play the season out,” Jimmy Chase told Dixon. “He’s locked in with his team, and as long as everybody is healthy, he’s said he wants to play with his team and his teammates. He just loves the game, and he loves LSU. He wants to finish his career out in a positive manner.”

As for Shelvin, he's considered one of the top interior defensive linemen in the upcoming draft class.

Shelvin isn't much of a pass-rusher -- though he is better than his zero sacks suggest -- but he is very stout against the run. And with DaQuan Jones signed only through 2020, Tennessee could use another run-stopper up the middle to hold it down with 2019 first-rounder Jeffery Simmons.

While his stats don't always prove it, Shelvin's ability to draw multiple defenders was a huge bonus for the Tigers in 2019 and will continue in 2020. There are a few issues with taking a chance on Shelvin, most notably his weight.

Since his arrival in 2017 as Louisiana's top ranked prospect, Shelvin has struggled to keep his weight under control. It's what kept him off the field consistently for the first two years of his college career.

He was able to rectify the situation in 2019, turning in a great year that included 39 tackles and three tackles for a loss and landed him on the Outland Trophy watch list heading into this season. At 6-foot-3, 346 pounds, Shelvin is still working on shedding a few more pounds but defensive coordinator Bo Pelini is excited to work with him in the 4-3 scheme the Tigers plan to implement.

"Tyler Shelvin, I think he can be as good as he wants to be," Pelini said on Hangin' With Hester back in April. "I think he is a really talented kid. I am excited about him. He does some things, now. He is way bigger than Glenn was at this point in his career, but there are times you see that 72 and he reminds me of Dorsey - he’s just about 70 pounds bigger than Glenn was at that point. But we have guys that can play."