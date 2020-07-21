LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU Football Defensive Tackle Tyler Shelvin Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

Glen West

For the second time today, LSU junior defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin finds himself on a preseason watch list. After being named to the Nagurski Award watch list Tuesday morning, Shelvin earned a spot on the Outland Trophy watch list a few hours later. 

The winner of the annual award--presented by the FWAA (Football Writers Association of America)--is deemed the best interior lineman in the country. One of the oldest national awards in the college football ranks, the Outland Award has produced just one winner out of LSU since its inaugural year in 1942. 

LSU legend Glenn Dorsey was the winner of the award in 2007 for the Tigers, capping off his illustrious career with a national championship and eventually becoming a top-10 pick. Shelvin is viewed in a similar manner to that of Dorsey, though his numbers don't quite prove the true impact he has on the Tigers program.

Defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, who was in Baton Rouge in 2007 when Dorsey was wrecking havoc on the SEC, sees a lot of similarities in the two.

"Tyler Shelvin, I think he can be as good as he wants to be," Pelini said on Hangin' With Hester back in April. "I think he is a really talented kid. I am excited about him. He does some things, now. He is way bigger than Glenn was at this point in his career, but there are times you see that 72 and he reminds me of Dorsey - he’s just about 70 pounds bigger than Glenn was at that point. But we have guys that can play."

As a sophomore, Shelvin recorded 39 tackles and three tackles for a loss. But those stats don't even begin to tell the story of how key he was to the Tigers' success in 2019. As a full time starter, Shelvin was one of the SEC's top run stuffers and will return with very similar expectations to hold.

His ability to absorb multiple offensive linemen on a given play was special as it might not have allowed him to have the success he wanted, but it made it easier on his surrounding teammates to make plays. 

Coach Ed Orgeron envisions another standout performance from the junior who was the No. 1 player in the state back in 2017 when he first arrived.

"Big T has come along. He's matured. He lost weight, not enough yet. I think he's really taken it upon himself to get serious about football in the last yea," Orgeron said on "Off the Bench" in April. "Really got into the techniques that we were teaching him. Loves playing football. I thought he had a dominant year. I expect him to have another dominant year this year. He's having a good offseason. Can't wait to have him back. Great young man from the state of Louisiana. Great family. I'm just so proud of him."

Shelvin still has some work to do in the weight department according to Orgeron, who said Tuesday the team wants him to drop some more weight before the season. If all goes to plan, there could even be some instances where LSU lines up Shelvin with promising sophomore defensive tackle Siaki "Apu" Ika, who currently sits at a whopping 6-foot-4, 340 pounds.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2023 LSU Target Cole Martin Talks Unique Experience of Working Out With Deshaun Watson, Brandin Cooks

Martin hopes to build relationship with LSU staff in the coming months after May offer

Glen West

LSU Football's Derek Stingley, JaCoby Stevens and Tyler Shelvin Named to Nagurski Award Watch List

Nagurski award given annually to college football's top defensive player

Glen West

Roundtable: Top-10 Players in the SEC Headlined by LSU Football’s Ja’Marr Chase, Derek Stingley Jr.

Chase, Stingley return as two of the country’s best players

Glen West

As LSU Football Prepares for First Walkthrough Practice, Coach Ed Orgeron Says Team is Ready

Orgeron talks special teams, why it's Damone Clark's time to shine in Tigers defense

Glen West

LSU Football Ranked No. 6 in Preseason Top-25 by College Football Analyst

Tigers enter 2020 with a few question marks but return enough talent to remain competitive at the top of the standings

Glen West

LSU Tigers 2021 Offensive Tackle Commit Garrett Dellinger's SI All-American Player Profile

Dellinger has potential to be two or three-year starter at tackle for the Tigers

Glen West

by

Glen West

2022 Receiver AJ Johnson Starting to Pick Up Steam on Recruiting Trail, Talks LSU Football Interest

Newman receiver talks friendship with Arch Manning, what he hopes to prove after sitting out a year

Glen West

LSU Defensive Backs Derek Stingley, JaCoby Stevens Named to Jim Thorpe Award Watch List

Stingley should be considered the runaway favorite after unprecedented freshman season

Glen West

LSU Football Linebackers Jabril Cox, Damone Clark Named to Butkus Award Watch List

Cox, Clark will be tasked with carrying on recent tradition of elite LSU linebackers

Glen West

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron's "Gut Feeling" Is That There Will be a College Football Season

Orgeron says 2019 championship has helped LSU reach unprecedented rise on national recruiting scale

Glen West