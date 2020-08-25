LSU's Ja'Marr Chase, Derek Stingley Named to the AP Preseason All-America First Team

LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. were named to the preseason first-team All-America team by the AP on Tuesday. Both Chase and Stingley were named first-team All-Americans by the AP for their 2019 performances.

Alabama receiver Devonta Smith, Tennessee offensive line Trey Smith and linebacker Dylan Moses were some of the other high profile SEC players to make the first-team.

Chase is fresh off a 2019 campaign that included a Biletnikoff win and a program record 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the nation's premier receivers. The junior, who is a bonafide top-10 pick, has really stepped into a leadership role with the team this offseason, Orgeron said.

“Ja’Marr is an excellent young man. He’s very humble. He doesn’t require a lot of attention. He’s not in the media a lot, he just comes to work. He’s a leader,” Orgeron said during a recent interview with 104.5 in Baton Rouge.

“They’ve had player-only practices on Saturday morning when I come to work at 10 o’clock, they running through red zone routes on offense. They are on their own out there and he’s the one that’s leading. He’s the one encouraging everybody."

As for Stingley, the sophomore phenom returns as one of college football's premier defensive players. The coaching staff plans to be more versatile with Stingley this season, blitzing him off the edge and finding other way to use his immense talents across the field.

"You know, he’s one of those guys. I think he’s a great player. I think he has a lot of room for growth, I think he is going to keep getting better," defensive coordinator Bo Pelini said in an interview on Hangin' with Hester a few months back.

The full first-team can be found below:

Offense

Quarterback — Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson.

Running backs — Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State; Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson.

Tackles — Penei Sewell, junior, Oregon; Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama.

Guards — Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State; Trey Smith, senior, Tennessee.

Center — Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma.

Tight end — Pat Freiermuth, junior, Penn State.

Receivers — Ja’Marr Chase, junior, LSU; DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama.

All-purpose player — Rondale Moore, junior, Purdue.

Kicker —Keith Duncan, senior, Iowa.

DEFENSE

Ends — Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon; Gregory Rousseau, junior, Miami.

Tackles — Marvin Wilson, senior, Florida State; y-Jaylen Twyman, junior, Pitt.

Linebackers — Micah Parsons, junior, Penn State; Hamilcar Rashed Jr., senior, Oregon State; Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama.

Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley Jr., sophomore, LSU; x-Shaun Wade, junior, Ohio State.

Safeties — Richard LeCounte, senior, Georgia; Andre Cisco, junior, Syracuse.

Punter — Max Duffy, senior, Kentucky.