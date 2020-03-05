The honor of wearing the No. 7 at LSU football is a tradition unlike many others for the historic program. It’s an honor given to a member of each team that exemplifies the stellar careers of those who wore the number with pride and came before them.





There was Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu, Leonard Fournette, DJ Chark and most recently safety Grant Delpit, all of whom have left legacies that will last well past their football playing days. Those past No. 7 honorees dropped hints all throughout Thursday and by mid-afternoon we found out why.





On Thursday it was announced that junior wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase would carry on the tradition of wearing No. 7 after posting one of the most prolific receiving seasons in program history.





As a sophomore, Chase brought in 84 receptions for an SEC record 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. Chase, alongside quarterback Joe Burrow, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and wide receiver Justin Jefferson, became the first offense in SEC history with a 5,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher and two 1,000-yard receivers in the same season.

Chase’s accomplishments on the field can only be matched by the awards he reeled in off the field. In addition to winning the Biletnikoff, an award going to the nation’s best receiver, Chase was named a unanimous first-team All-American by the AP, ESPN, Sports Illustrated, USA Today and Walter Camp among others.

“Ja’Marr is a tremendous football player from the great state of Louisiana that represents our football program with great character and integrity,” Orgeron said. “(His parents) Jimmy and Toleah have done a great job of raising him and he has worked extremely hard on and off the field to develop as a player, while also becoming an outstanding leader for our team. He’s very deserving of having the opportunity to be the next LSU player to wear No. 7. I know he will do a great job of representing that number and all of those who have worn the number 7 before him.”



Chase admitted that he gave the decision to carry on the No. 7 legacy great thought but ultimately decided to take it on as a challenge and wear the number with a badge of honor next year for the Tigers.

"This was a tough decision for me,” Chase said. “I've been thinking about this for a couple of weeks. I look at No. 7 as a competitive number. I think the No. 7 at LSU is a challenge. There's a lot of things that go on in the year when you have 7 on, a lot of critics, a lot of people, a lot of expectations from 7, and I want to have that challenge upon me."

After such a dominant season, heading into his junior year, Chase can expect double teams on a consistent basis. But Orgeron said during Wednesday’s press conference that he’s faced those challenges before and it didn’t affect him whatsoever.

“I think they [defenses] were focused on that last year and it didn't work too good,” Orgeron said. “He's going to get it done. I have no questions he's going to get it done.”