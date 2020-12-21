Reports: LSU Running Back Chris Curry Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Sophomore running back Chris Curry has entered the NCAA transfer portal according to multiple reports. Curry officially becomes the first underclassman to reportedly leave the program after a two-year playing career for the purple and gold. The news was first reported by Rivals.

After redshirting his first season in Baton Rouge, Curry played sparingly during the Tigers' run to a 2019 national championship. His highlight performance came in the 63-28 win over Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl that saw Curry sub in for the injured Clyde Edwards-Helaire and rush for 89 yards on 16 carries.

That performance earned him the respect of the entire locker room and was a major reason why he entered the 2020 season by earning the No. 18 jersey and a starting role. However, he was never able to consistently remain a part of the rotation as sophomores Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery quickly became the 1-2 punch out of the backfield for much of the season.

In nine appearances for the Tigers as a sophomore, Curry rushed for 145 yards on 45 carries in a complementary role to the other two running backs.

With Curry's departure, the Tigers are left with Davis-Price, Emery, true freshman Kevontre Bradford and incoming freshmen Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin. The backfield figures to be one of the deeper positions on the roster next season with the additions of Kiner and Goodwin, two top 10 running backs out of the 2021 class.

Another year of development for Emery, Davis-Price and Bradford should also help the unit's depth. In the win over Ole Miss, the Tigers relied heavily on Bradford in both a pass catching and rushing role.

The true freshman rushed for 53 yards against the Rebels and caught a critical fourth quarter touchdown in the upset win over Florida.