Citrus Bowl Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Purdue

Pregame

LSU RB Josh Williams has been ruled out for Monday's Citrus Bowl matchup. Look for John Emery, Noah Cain and Derrick Davis Jr. to take significant snaps in the backfield.

Notable players ruled out for today: Kayshon Boutte, BJ Ojulari, Ali Gaye, Mekhi Garner, Jaray Jenkins and Colby Richardson.



LSU's secondary will rely on both Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Jay Ward to carry the heavy lifting. Keep an eye on Laterrance Welch to see the field if one goes down.

Garrett Dellinger is taking reps at left guard with the first team while Miles Frazier took second-team reps at left tackle. Would be Dellinger's first start since October.

Tigers Looking Attack Early, Make Statement

LSU’s season finale is inching closer with the Tigers set to take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the Citrus Bowl on Monday. With Brian Kelly’s squad looking to end the season on a high note and carry momentum into the offseason, there is still something to play for.

“It’s program development,” Kelly said. “What are these bowl games about? It’s your program, it’s developing the players, building morale, building camaraderie, building relationships with coaches and players. All of those things matter because you’re with them more than at any point in the season because there’s no academics. Building those relationships is invaluable.”

Bowl preparation is a time for these players to get better each and every day, especially youngsters who may not have been given significant snaps during the regular season.

“This game is watched, this game matters,” Kelly said. “If you’re putting film out there and you’re developing and getting a chance to practice, that’s a whole lot more important than trying to work on your 40 time. A lot of guys don’t see that because they hear you’ve gotta run a good time at the combine. What they need to do is put good film out there and this gives them another opportunity to develop their craft in practice over a three week period.”