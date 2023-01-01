Citrus Bowl Preview and Predictions: LSU vs. Purdue

LSU’s season finale is inching closer with the Tigers set to take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the Citrus Bowl on Monday. With Brian Kelly’s squad looking to end the season on a high note and carry momentum into the offseason, there is still something to play for.

“It’s program development,” Kelly said. “What are these bowl games about? It’s your program, it’s developing the players, building morale, building camaraderie, building relationships with coaches and players. All of those things matter because you’re with them more than at any point in the season because there’s no academics. Building those relationships is invaluable.”

Bowl preparation is a time for these players to get better each and every day, especially those who are set to take their talent to the next level.

“This game is watched, this game matters,” Kelly said. “If you’re putting film out there and you’re developing and getting a chance to practice, that’s a whole lot more important than trying to work on your 40 time. A lot of guys don’t see that because they hear you’ve gotta run a good time at the combine. What they need to do is put good film out there and this gives them another opportunity to develop their craft in practice over a three week period.”

Here's a dive into the latest betting odds heading into Saturday afternoon, how to watch, players to know and predictions:

Betting Odds

LSU is favored by 15 points over Purdue heading into Monday afternoon with the over/under set at 54.5, according to SI Sportsbook. The oddsmakers predict a high scoring game and so do we.

It’s the Citrus Bowl. Anything can happen, but one thing is certain, both programs know how to put points on the board in a hurry. It’ll be a big-time upset if the Tigers fall to the Boilermakers given their roster status, but again, anything can happen. Currently at +500 odds to win, Kelly’s squad will look to handle business and end the season with a victory.

How to Watch

Game Information: LSU Tigers vs Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: LSU Tigers (9-4) vs Purdue Boilermakers (8-5)

Date/Time: Monday, January 2 at 12 p.m. CT

Where: Camping World Stadium - Orlando, Fla.

TV/Streaming: ABC, FuboTV

Players to Know

Austin Burton - Quarterback

The Boilermakers will be without starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell in Monday’s showdown against LSU, leaving them with sixth-year Austin Burton to likely get the nod as their starter.

“We’ve watched their backup quarterback. He played six to eight snaps against Florida Atlantic, so we know who he is,” Kelly said last week when looking at the matchup. “They’re playing LSU. They’re going to play hard. They’re going to play for four quarters. They’re a Big Ten team. They’ve got scholarship players. We’re not really that concerned about Purdue not showing up and playing really well. I think what we’re concerned about is what we do, and how we do it. We have some guys that are not going to be playing.”

Burton has some in-game experience this season, but facing an LSU defense that is looking to go out with a bang, it presents quite the challenge for Burton.

Devin Mockobee - Running Back

Mockobee has been a key contributor for this Purdue offense. Totaling 920 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, along with 29 catches for 248 yards, his efficiency with the ball in the hand became a safety net for this program all season.

A former walk-on. Mockobee has elevated his game to become a major piece to what this unit does on a regular basis. Without All-American wideout Charlie Jones, look for them to rely on Mockobee in a big way in this one.

LSU’s defensive line being depleted is also something to monitor. With true freshman Quency Wiggins getting the nod on Monday, watching the youngster against a savvy Mockobee will be a sight to see.

Predictions

With the current state of Purdue’s roster, LSU should handle business and walk away with a victory to reach the 10-win mark on the season.

An offense that will be without their starting quarterback, All-American wide receiver and more, the Tigers have all the momentum.

Look for this young defensive line to get solid reps under their belt and get the job done. On offense, Jayden Daniels has the chance to cap off a solid 2022 year with a win and carry momentum into the offseason.

Score Prediction: LSU 38, Purdue 20