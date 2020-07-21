2023 LSU Target Cole Martin Talks Unique Experience of Working Out With Deshaun Watson, Brandin Cooks

A couple of weeks back, Cole Martin received the opportunity of a lifetime. The athletic director at Hamilton High School, where Martin is currently a rising sophomore, received word that NFL stars Deshaun Watson and Brandin Cooks were in Arizona and looking to train.

Knowing that Watson would need receivers to throw to, one of the people asked to workout with Watson and Cooks was Martin, who didn't let the opportunity go to waste. Martin, who is listed as an athlete but is primarily being recruited as a defensive back, said it was great to pick the brains of two offensive minded players like Watson and Cooks.

"One of the main things that stuck with me was Brandin Cooks telling me that it's important to run at a smooth pace rather than trying to run as fast as you can every time," Martin said. "As a defensive back that's important information, to go at a pace that won't throw you off balance or get you out of position when you're in coverage."

With Martin still being in high school, not many quarterbacks go beyond the first or second read on a given play. One of the things he picked up from Watson was, starting at the college level, the quarterbacks are much quicker in patrolling the field and finding the open man.

"Knowing that as a defensive back you can't guess where the quarterback's going to go," Martin said. "If he's an older quarterback you really have to read what he's doing and always stay on your toes because there's always that chance he could be going your way, even if the coverage is good."

Those are just a few lessons Martin was able to pick up on as he now hopes to turn in a breakout sophomore year performance. The recruitment process has already kicked into high gear for the Chandler, Arizona native, who is receiving interest from some of the top programs in the country.

The Tigers offered Martin back in May and he has also received scholarships from USC, Texas, Texas A & M, Oregon and Arizona State in recent months.

"LSU, that was a pretty big offer for me, watching them win the national championship and all of the great players I admired like Tyrann Mathieu, it's just great motivation for me," Martin said. "It's motivation but I still have to go out and earn it everyday because it could all be gone in the snap of a finger."

Martin plays a number of positions at Hamilton High School, which is why he's considered by many programs to be an athlete at this point in his recruitment. LSU is recruiting Martin as a defensive back but he also plays running back and in the nickel corner slot as well.

Though he has yet to get on the phone with anybody over at LSU, Martin has heard from a number of coaches that it's his explosiveness as a defensive back that makes him a coveted prospect, even if he isn't the biggest cornerback at this time.

"Coaches say I have the potential to grow and they can tell by my technique and my explosiveness that can turn it into a major strength of mine," Martin said. "My teammates describe my play style as a do it all person. You put me anywhere and I'll be able to make the plays and do what's needed to put the team in a position to succeed."

This offseason, Martin has put a premium on improving his technique and feels he's made great strides in many different areas. The goal heading into his sophomore season is to not only show the improvements he's made as a defensive technician, but on the offensive side as well as he starts his first year at running back.

"Footwork and hand placement are probably two areas I've focused on in regards to my technique," Martin said. "Just drilling every part of my game to make sure it's going to be another great season for me."

LSU has always been a school Martin has enjoyed watching and he was left thoroughly impressed by the season the team had in 2019. Because Martin likes to watch a ton of college football, particularly the defensive backs, he'll break out a notepad and pen and take notes on what he sees during a particular matchup.

One of the players Martin has quite a few notes on is LSU sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley, who was a consensus All-American and All-SEC player as a freshman with the purple and gold.

"I like how patient he is, I was watching a few of his games and he's a really patient guy," Martin said. "He uses his long arms as an advantage, he can keep up with anybody because of his speed so it's very exciting watching him. It really fits the way I play also."

While the process is still early for him, Martin has thought about what it'd be like to play for Ed Orgeron and company one day in Baton Rouge.

"All of the players on the LSU team seem to have a great bond with one another and with coach O," Martin said. "It'd be pretty fun to see how he is everyday, see him walking around the facility and having him be my coach."