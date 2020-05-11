Breaking: LSU Football Lands Commitment from 2021 Running Back Corey Kiner

LSU has seen commitments drop left and right in recent weeks and on Monday the Tigers landed their tenth commitment of the class with running back Corey Kiner pledging his intentions to sign with LSU.

Kiner is a four-star running back out of Cincinnati, Ohio and is currently ranked the No. 163 overall prospect according to 247Sports. He picked the Tigers over programs such as Cincinnati and Louisville, who were both considered to be potential landing spots for the 5-foot-10, 205-pound running back.

Kiner broke the news of his commitment to Rivals on Monday morning.

“I saw qualities at other schools that I absolutely loved, but at one point I saw everything that I loved in LSU x 10,” Kiner told Rivals in an exclusive interview. “The relationship that I built with coach Faulk, coach O (Ed Orgeron) and the other coaches on the staff in a short period of time, it is unmatched.”

The Tigers have also seen the recent commitments of receiver JoJo Earle, defensive end Landon Jackson, linebacker Zavier Carter and quarterback Garrett Nussmeier all since April 23. SI recruiting analyst John Garcia said in a recent interview with LSU Country that he expects a record number of spring commits with the latest revelation that most recruiting camps and visits will be canceled through the summer.

"I think kids are realizing this offseason is pretty much a wash so we are starting to see a lot of kids with the mindset of let me jump on board and commit maybe a little bit sooner than I originally planned," Garcia said.

The class is still headlined by five-star linebacker Raesjon Davis at the moment and also includes commitments from safety Dakota Mitchell, receiver Deion Smith, defensive tackle Anthony Hundley and punter Peyton Todd.

In regards to Kiner's game and fit with the LSU offense, he's the first running back commitment of the 2021 class. LSU Country recruiting expert Brian Smith broke down some of Kiner's best traits as a runner and thinks he could be an underrated signing in this class.





Kiner’s burst is not much different than Bradford. He’s a shorter, stockier player, but he also packs a bigger punch. A great one-cut and go back that’s well suited to play behind a zone scheme, Kiner breaks many tackles. He overpowers many defenders and utilizes a good stiff arm when turning the corner.



