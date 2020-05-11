LSU Football's Future at Running Back Bright With Freshman Kevontre Bradford, Potential 2021 Recruits

LSU will bring in one of the nation’s best running back recruits for the 2020 season, which will provide the coaching staff with many options.

Within the first installment about the LSU running back depth chart & recruiting, the returning LSU running backs took center stage. Today, it’s about one incoming running back, as well as discussing 2021 running back recruiting.

If you do not know about Kevontre “Tre” Bradford yet, you will. He’s one of the most explosive running backs to come to LSU within the past decade. That’s saying something.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound running back from Lancaster (Texas) High School absolutely blazed by defenders this past season. Oftentimes, Bradford would literally slow up during the final 10-15 yards because he separated himself from the defenders by such a wide margin. Keep in mind, Lancaster rests on the south edge of Dallas. Bradford played against top-notch competition.

Bradford selected LSU over Wisconsin and Ohio State, the other two programs that he officially visited. While LSU fans should be ecstatic, SEC defensive coordinators will not be so happy.

Bradford’s incredible short-space quickness allows him to make game-changing plays. More specifically, unlike most running backs, when Bradford places his foot to the ground and wants to make a sharp cut, he does it. Most backs need to take two steps to make that sharp change of direction move.

Adding to his running back skill set, Bradford gets up to full speed very quickly. After two steps, he’s going at full throttle. That quick burst allows Bradford to penetrate into the linebacker level before the linebackers get off blocks. Even if they do get off the block, Bradford can make a defender miss with his quick feet.

In short, Bradford is a home run threat.

With the bigger and more powerful running backs returning this fall, Bradford will add a different dimension of speed and elusiveness that has not been in Death Valley quite as often as one might think. Sans last season, when Clyde Edwards-Helaire made defenders look silly, and of course Leonard Fournette, a player that could do it all, most of LSU’s running backs tend to be better suited for working between the tackles.

Now that LSU’s running back depth chart is absolutely loaded with NFL-level talent, it’s no wonder that LSU coach Ed Orgeron and his staff set their sites very high for 2021 running backs. No reason to bring in a so-so prospect; he’s never going to hit the field anyway.

Go big or go home.

LSU offered several running backs and there’s a chance that LSU will land a very good running back from Ohio, Corey Kiner from Roger Bacon High School in Cincinnati, on Monday.

Kiner is scheduled to make his decision Monday around noon and will be considering the Tigers, Cincinnati, Louisville and a myriad of other programs.

If Kiner should select another school like Louisville, a program he’s been high on to date, we will revisit running back recruiting. For now, let’s take a look at what makes Kiner a coveted prospect.

Kiner’s burst is not much different than Bradford. He’s a shorter, stockier player, but he also packs a bigger punch. A great one-cut and go back that’s well suited to play behind a zone scheme, Kiner breaks many tackles. He overpowers many defenders and utilizes a good stiff arm when turning the corner.

Finally, Kiner’s speed is underrated. He can absolutely take it the distance. Here’s a look at Kiner’s sophomore film as well. He’s a fun prospect to watch.

LSU recruiting is absolutely rolling and Kiner would add another piece of iron to the machine that is LSU football.