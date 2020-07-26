LSU Tigers 2021 Running Back Commit Corey Kiner SI All-American Player Profile

Corey Kiner may not be the flashiest running back out of the 2021 class but he’s perfect for LSU’s offensive system. The Cincinnati native committed to the Tigers on May 11 and is currently the only running back in the LSU class.





Fret not as he’s a versatile back that can catch passes out of the backfield and is a compact athlete with great balance. It’s hard not to look at his film and be reminded of former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

While he still has a long way to go to reach Edwards-Helaire’s level, Kiner has the natural instincts to make defensive players miss, something the now Kansas City Chiefs back did quite well in his time in Baton Rouge.

Kiner said his decision to join LSU was largely based on his relationship with running backs coach Kevin Faulk and Ed Orgeron.

“I saw qualities at other schools that I absolutely loved, but at one point I saw everything that I loved in LSU x 10,” Kiner told Rivals about his decision to commit to LSU. “The relationship that I built with coach Faulk, coach O (Ed Orgeron) and the other coaches on the staff in a short period of time, it is unmatched.”

LSU is still in play for highly touted running back Camar Wheaton. However, with a plethora of sophomore running backs in John Emery, Chris Curry and Tyrion Davis-Price as well as freshman Kevontre Bradford, the future is bright at the running back position.

Here is the SI All-American player profile and scouting report on Kiner:

Frame: Short and compact frame that carries majority of his body weight from the hips down.

Athleticism: Has juice in confined spaces. He’s quicker than fast, but the game speed leaves defenders in the open field. He’s a versatile back with the ability to split out and win in space if asked to do so.

Instincts: This young man’s one-cut ability is on par with anybody in the 2021 class. Almost always makes the first defender miss, which is invaluable on the college level. Has a knack for finding open space.

Polish: The contact balance on this young man is out of this world, and his ability to set up defenders is elite as well. He runs stretch and outside zone as well as any running back in 2021, and will leave you in the open field despite what the recorded 40 says.

Bottom Line: Kiner could be Clyde Edwards-Helaire. LSU has certainly changed their modus operandi at the tailback position and he fits their new mold to a T. He will be an impactful first and third-down back from the moment he steps foot onto a collegiate football field.