Report: LSU Football Loses Lead Defensive Analyst Kevin Cosgrove to Texas Tech

Glen West

Nearly a month after LSU won the national championship over Clemson, the Tigers are still losing key members of the coaching staff. On Friday, Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported lead defensive analyst Kevin Cosgrove is taking the linebackers coaching position with Texas Tech.

The loss of Cosgrove adds to the growing list of analysts coach Ed Orgeron has needed to replace since the conclusion of the 2019 season including graduate assistant John Decoster, Jorge Munoz, Blaine Gautier, Dennis Johnson and Ronnie Wheat. Cosgrove was hired by LSU in March, 2019 after spending four seasons as defensive coordinator at New Mexico.

Before joining New Mexico's staff in 2012, Cosgrove spent 14 years at Wisconsin in the 1990's and early 2000's where he served as defensive coordinator for nine of those years, winning two Big-10 championships and two Rose Bowls. 

The staff turnover has been quite remarkable as Geaux247 reported last week that LSU has hired three new analysts for next season. Those names include Russ Calloway as senior offensive analyst and Tyler Tettleton as an offensive analyst while Bo Pelini brought Youngstown State defensive coordinator Donald D'Alesio to Baton Rouge as an analyst.

Orgeron is still in the process of finding a passing game coordinator to replace Joe Brady as well. The team is in no hurry to hire a passing game coordinator at this time with still a month to go until fall camp.

"Obviously there's a lot of coaches that are interested. We're looking at the NFL primarily but that's not to say we won't look in college," Orgeron said. "We're looking for different ideas. We're looking for things that can add to already great offense. We've interviewed one guy we're interviewing several more next week. I want to see what's out there and I want to do a great job of bringing the best I can to LSU."

