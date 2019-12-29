Video: LSU Players React to Peach Bowl Victory Over Oklahoma

LSU now lies one game away from the goal that the players and coaches have been chasing all season long. It'll officially be a battle of the Tigers in New Orleans on Jan. 13.

But before LSU knew who its opponent would be, the Tiger players were bathed in smiles all around fresh off a dominant 63-28 win over Oklahoma.

"We've been talking about this national championship for the whole offseason," tight end Thaddeus Moss said. "We've been taking it week-by-week and now it's finally here. But we're going to approach that game like we've approached every game this season. We're going to enjoy this win, get in, watch the film and make corrections."

It's been a long road for senior Breiden Fehoko to be in a championship game as the senior described just how far this team has come in his collegiate career.

"It's crazy. My first year, I was playing in the Texas Bowl. My second year, I didn't make the bowl game," Fehoko said. "Third, I was redshirting and didn't get to travel to the Citrus Bowl. My last year, I'm playing for a National Championship. God works in mysterious ways and I couldn't be any more grateful."

Here's what the players had to say after the game and a national championship appearance now just around the corner.

Justin Jefferson (junior receiver) , Joe Burrow (senior quarterback)

Burrow, Jefferson talk Peach Bowl win, offenses big night

Terrace Marshall Jr. (sophomore receiver)

Marshall on injury and where Peach Bowl performance stacks up with the rest of the great offensive performances this season.

Thaddeus Moss (junior tight end)

Moss on Jefferson's performance, his 62-yard touchdown

Lloyd Cushenberry (junior center)

Cushenberry on winning Peach Bowl for offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

Breiden Fehoko (senior defensive end)

Fehoko on the strong defensive performance, particularly in the first half