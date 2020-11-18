LSU Offensive Tackle Dare Rosenthal Reinstated, Ed Orgeron Holding Out Hope on Myles Brennan Return

LSU sophomore defensive tackle Dare Rosenthal has been reinstated by the team, coach Ed Orgeron confirmed on Wednesday. Rosenthal has appeared in two games for the Tigers this season but has not played since Missouri back on Oct. 10.

It was first revealed by Orgeron earlier in the week that there was a possibility Rosenthal would be reinstated but that nothing had been concretely decided yet. With Rosenthal back in the fold, the Tigers have an added layer of depth behind starter Cam Wire.

Orgeron said that Rosenthal returned to practice on Tuesday and appeared to be in "pretty good" shape but that the team would wait and see until the end of the week to update his playing status for Saturday.

"You gotta get in football shape, yesterday he practiced with the second team and looked pretty good," Orgeron said. "We're gonna make that decision on Friday, we're not gonna put him in if he's not in shape but he looked like he came back in pretty good shape."

Wire has stepped in without much of a hitch at that left tackle position and played well against the Gamecocks before a subpar performance against Auburn. What Rosenthal brings behind Wire to the team that desperately needs it is depth, along with redshirt freshman Charles Turner and true freshman Marcus Dumervil.

Orgeron also updated the status of junior quarterback Myles Brennan, saying LSU's starter has made a little progress from that lower body injury sustained against Missouri but still has not practiced. The hope, according to Orgeron, is for Brennan to practice one time this week.

The team still hasn't made a decision on whether or not to shut Brennan down for the rest of the season. If Brennen does need surgery it would be the end of his season but those discussions are ongoing.

"He made a little progress this week," Orgeron said. "The decision to go ahead and operate has not been made yet."

As a result, LSU will decide officially between freshmen TJ Finley and Max Johnson later in the week but Finley has the upper hand because of his ability to practice the last two weeks.