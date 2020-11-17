SI.com
What Would Return of Dare Rosenthal do For LSU Football Offensive Line?

Glen West

The LSU offensive line has had to sit on its performance against Auburn for nearly three weeks and should be eager to get that nasty taste out of its mouth. Just a quick refresher, the Tigers rushed for 35 yards on 23 carries against Auburn and held to just three points until the closing minutes of the fourth quarter in a blowout loss.

While it's not all on the big men up front, Orgeron after the game admitted that going into the game he thought the o-line would be a strength and not a weakness. 

“We tried. We couldn't block those guys," Orgeron said after the loss. "I was really surprised that we couldn't run the football.

"We just got embarrassed on a national stage,” center Liam Shanahan said. "But we're gonna get back on the film and correct what we need to. We'll have to really take advantage of that time and see what we can do from there."

While the offensive line is hoping to find some answers and open up some holes this weekend against Arkansas, the unit could also be getting a boost in the near future. On Monday, Orgeron revealed that suspended offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal might be reinstated this week. 

He isn't sure as of Tuesday morning but did say on Monday that he should know something more definitive on Rosenthal's status in the next few days. 

"I think that would help us. If he can be reinstated to the team, I think that would help us," Orgeron said. 

Rosenthal back in the lineup would be a depth boost but it wouldn't necessarily pencil him in as an immediate starter. Even before he was suspended ahead of the South Carolina game, he wasn't playing at the level many thought he could heading into the season. 

On top of that, Cam Wire has stepped in without much of a hitch at that left tackle position and played well against the Gamecocks. What Rosenthal brings behind Wire to the team that desperately needs it is depth, along with redshirt freshman Charles Turner and true freshman Marcus Dumervil.

