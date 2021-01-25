Report: LSU Expected to Make Daronte Jones Next Defensive Coordinator

Jones has spent last five seasons in NFL, has over 18 years of coaching experience in college, high school and pros

The month long search for a defensive coordinator appears to finally be coming to a close. On Monday, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported that the LSU program is expected to name Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones its next defensive coordinator.

According to a separate report from The Athletic's Brody Miller, Jones came highly recommended by Dave Aranda and is family friends with current LSU receiver's coach Mickey Joseph.

Jones will take over a defense that ranked 124th in the country during the 2020 season. Jones has spent the last five years in the NFL as a secondary/defensive backs coach, most recently with the Vikings for two seasons and the Cincinnati Bengals before that.

He's spent the last 18 years coaching football at various levels, including stops in the early 2000's at Jeanerette and Franklin high schools right here in Louisiana.

He also served as the defensive backs coach for Wisconsin back in 2015 under then Badger defensive coordinator Aranda.

The Tigers have been looking to fill this position for over a month, one that Ed Orgeron has said repeatedly he'd like to take his time with, though he probably would've preferred the job be filled by this point.

“When I look at a candidate, I want to see how the players are going to feel. Number one. Is he going to be able to connect to the players. That’s one of the most important things as a coach. I want to protect our players and have a coach who’s going to love them but who is also going to make them better," Orgeron said.

"When that coach gets up in front of our offense or defense, is he going to have a presence? Number two is fundamentals. I’m a fundamental guy. Whether it’s a 4-3 or 3-4, me personally I think you have to have both with the (modern) offenses. I didn’t see anyone shutting down these offenses this year. As defensive coaches we have to learn how to do it. I’ve interviewed some coaches who have some very good ideas, but I haven’t found the right fit yet. But we’re going to.”

Of course this month long search has had it's fair share of ups and downs. The Tigers interviewed Marcus Freeman, Zach Arnett and offered New Orleans Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen the position as well before ultimately missing out because of language in his contract that kept him in New Orleans.

With bringing Jones aboard, the Tigers will stay consistent with finding a younger coach looking to move up the ranks as this hire will ultimately be the biggest decision Ed Orgeron has made in his tenure.