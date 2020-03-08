2021 Target Quaydarius Davis Talks LSU Football, Where His Recruitment Currently Sits

If there's one personality trait that LSU 2021 wide receiver target Quaydarius Davis exudes on and off the field, it's confidence. The four-star receiver out of Dallas currently holds over 20 collegiate offers with the Tigers being one of them.

Davis is currently the No. 17 wide receiver in the 2021 class and says LSU has always been a school he's dreamed of attending. But as the offers have continued to pour in for the 6-foot-0, 193-pound receiver, it's given him the proper time to make an informed decision on where he ultimately wants to wind up.

"It's one of those schools I always wanted to go to when I was younger," Davis said. "Then I met Alabama but they played each other and LSU beat them so it's a great school and push come to shove you never know what can happen."

Being on the smaller side for a collegiate receiver, Davis has that chip on his shoulder that you want from a potential prospect. Despite not being the tallest or the longest, Davis is built for the slot because of his unique blend of speed and strength that was exuded in Battle's 7v7 camp in New Orleans on Sunday.

In one 30 minute game alone, Davis was the recipient of two touchdown passes and a two point conversion as well. His improved play over the last few months since his junior season ended has come primarily through his developed route running ability.

"Last year, I couldn't run routes that well but I've gotten better at that and now I'm dominating," Davis said. "I can't be stopped because I'm a big ass receiver, excuse my language. I just can't be stopped."

Davis originally committed to Texas in the summer of 2019 before pulling back on that commitment in November to explore all of his options. Since that time, Georgia Tech and Georgia have made offers but the Tigers are still firmly in the mix, lying in that three or four range for the four-star receiver's services.

"I'm not gonna lie, it's been a tough decision because you can only go to one," Davis said. "I've been thinking about USC a lot too but Texas is iffy because they act like they're Bama but they're not Bama but we'll see where it's at in two or three more months."