DE Dylan Carpenter Signs With LSU

Louisiana native Dylan Carpenter has signed his letter of intent with LSU. The gifted defensive end quickly became a priority target throughout the month of November, wasting no time to commit to the Tigers once offered.

Carpenter became commit No. 25 in the 2023 class after the Tigers also welcomed 4-star offensive lineman DJ Chester in the same week. This is a huge victory for this LSU staff. In search of another lineman, while keeping an under the radar Louisiana product home, gives the Tigers some additional depth for the future.

The dynamic prospect, who was previously committed to the University of Louisiana for quite some time, was in Baton Rouge for the electric atmosphere against Alabama, committing shortly after.

Brian Kelly’s Recruiting Message:

“We’re going to identify the best prospects throughout the country and you’ll see that in this signing class. We’ll have players from the northeast, the midwest, the west coast. But our base will be Louisiana and the south,” Kelly said. “When you’re LSU and you have a brand that’s so recognizable, you can’t have blinders on either. Our scope and vision is national but it’s not like we’re pulling four guys out of every state. We’re gonna have a heavy influence in the state of Louisiana, like we should.”

“I think within a calendar year we could be looking to turn over 70 scholarships,” Kelly said. “I certainly don’t think it’s going to be in the mid to high 30s [as the norm]. I think that’s outside the lines. I do believe the high 20s is going to be the norm. I remember years where it was 18, I think those days are over.”

“You don’t want to jump every year into the transfer portal when it comes to the cornerback position. We did this year because there was such a need to put together a representative group. I think there’s gonna be a heavy influence on freshmen and that’s the way we want to build,” Kelly said. “Does that mean we won’t look at transfers? No, it doesn’t mean we’ll close the door on that, but last year they were one year and done. We’re not looking in that respect. Corners would have to have more than one season of competition left if we go that route.”