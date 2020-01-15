LSU Safety Grant Delpit Will Forego Senior Season, Enter 2020 NFL Draft

The first of what is expected to be many draft dominos to fall for LSU football over the next week began with junior safety Grant Delpit, who announced via Twitter he's foregoing his senior season and declaring for the NFL Draft.

The 2019 Thorpe Award winner leaves behind a legendary collegiate career that includes being a Unanious All-American in 2018, a Consensus All-American in 2019 as well as an SEC and national champion for the 15-0 Tigers in 2019.

Delpit accumulated 199 tackles, 19 pressures, eight interceptions, seven sacks, 17.5 tackles for a loss and 17 pass breakups in his three year career with the Tigers.

In the Tigers national championship win over Clemson on Monday night, Delpit recorded six tackles with a sack and a forced fumble.

Delpit is widely believed to be a first round draft pick in the 2020 draft where he would go down with the likes of Jamal Adams, Tre'davious White, Eric Reid, Morris Claiborne and Patrick Peterson as LSU defensive backs selected in the first round. On Mel Kiper's top-25 available prospects, Delpit was ranked No. 10 in a Dec. 19 article.

"We are champs. We hoisted the trophy for you and LSU fans everywhere," Delpit's message began. "I've decided to move on the NFL. I will carry the joy and excitement of this season with me forever."