Former LSU Running Back Derrius Guice Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges, Released by Washington

Glen West

Former LSU running back Derrius Guice was arrested Friday afternoon on domestic violence charges, including one count of strangulation, which is a felony offense. Upon notification of his arrest, Guice was released by the Washington Football Team. 

"On Thursday we learned of a potential domestic violence related incident involving RB Derrius Guice," the organization stated in a press release. "We immediately alerted the National Football League and have continued to work with them during this process. We then met with Derrius to inform him that he was excused from all team activity pending a review of the matter. This afternoon we learned that there were multiple charges filed against Derrius. Upon review of the nature of these charges ad following internal discussions, we have decided to release Derrius immediately."

The Washington Post reported that Guice was arrested on one count of strangulation, three counts of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property. Guice has turned himself into the authorities according to the report. 

A former star running back at LSU, Guice rushed for 3,074 yards and 29 touchdowns in three seasons with the Tigers. After a successful junior season with the program, Guice entered the 2018 NFL Draft, where he was selected No. 59 overall by the Washington Football Team. 

His first two seasons in the NFL were injury plagued as he missed his entire rookie season with a torn-ACL and appeared in just five games in 2019 after suffering a torn meniscus. In five appearances, Guice rushed for 245 yards and two touchdowns and 79 yards receiving with an additional touchdown.

This story will be updated as more information is provided. 

