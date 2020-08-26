2022 Top Offensive Lineman Devon Campbell Goes In Depth on LSU Football, Recruitment Process

Devon Campbell was gearing up for a visit to Baton Rouge in March when the recruiting world was put on hold. Campbell, who has established himself as one of the elite offensive tackle prospects in the 2022 class, was packing for the trip when he heard everything was shut down.

"Like right before we left, that's when I found out we weren't going to go," Campbell said. "LSU contacted my coach and then my coach gave me the news. It was unfortunate because I was really looking forward to that trip."

Campbell holds an offer list that is 25 strong at this point and includes LSU, Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida and Baylor. The Arlington, Texas prospect earned the LSU offer in late January and couldn't believe it at first.

He was able to get on the phone with offensive line coach James Cregg, who explained to Campbell just how much the Tiger family would love for him to join the program.

"He really told me that I'm a big target on their radar," Campbell said. "They said they really like the way I move, my aggressiveness and how I fit right along with the program."

About a month ago he was able to get on the phone with LSU coach Ed Orgeron for a few minutes as well.

"It was shocking to talk to him," Campbell said. "He was fired up, he was jacked up and really just telling me how much he wants to get me to Louisiana for a visit and see how I like things. It's definitely one of the main schools I want to visit once everything opens up."

On the field, Campbell is a 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman who has a high motor which he equates to his background as a defensive lineman. He's grown up playing both sides of the ball but didn't really start devoting all of his time to the offensive line until this past offseason.

Now that it's primarily where all of his offers are coming from, Campbell said the aggressiveness he played with as a defensive lineman has translated over to the offensive side of the ball.

"I was actually focusing on defense more until this last year," Campbell said. "I'll still be playing both sides of the ball but I'm focusing more on the offensive line."

All offseason, Campbell has spent his days working on his technique, primarily the footwork that comes with being an elite offensive tackle.

"I've been working on my footwork for my pass rush as opposed to my run blocking," Campbell said. "I feel I did a pretty good job in the run game but we're a 50/50 offense so I really want to perfect both heading into my junior season."

Campbell has always been a fan of the purple and gold but had never pictured himself in an LSU uniform before the Tigers made the offer. He's still in the listening stage of his recruitment and hasn't really thought about when he will start to put together a final list of teams he'll consider.

"I never thought that'd happen," Campbell said of the LSU interest. "And now that it has happened and I have this opportunity, it's a shocker. I've got to get my head around the idea of potentially playing college ball at LSU."

Overall, Campbell truly believes LSU is moving in the right direction as being a consistent championship threat. Last year's national championship win really opened his eyes about the future of the program.

"That's a big program that holds a lot of weight and I know the expectations are high every year," Campbell said. "It's about consistency with them at this point and I think they really are proving to be among the best of the best. I'm looking for the best opportunity to pursue my career and put myself in the best position to go to the league and be a first rounder."