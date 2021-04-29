Why Alabama Landing In-State Commitment Benefits LSU Football in 2022 Class

LSU running back recruiting has been positively impacted by Alabama’s running back recruiting thus far this year. Here’s a closer look at how LSU can utilize Alabama’s early running commitment to its advantage.

When Alabama landed elite in-state running back Emmanuel Henderson from Hartford (Ala.) Geneva County, it opened the door for LSU. Some might be curious as to why Alabama landing a commitment would help LSU? Here’s how, starting with getting the obvious out of the way.

Henderson Was Likely Always Going To ‘Bama

He’s a stud. That’s for sure. Henderson is also from Alabama and was being ardently recruited by the Alabama staff for quite some time. The reason this benefits LSU is because it’s done and over with, and LSU will not be wasting time recruiting Henderson.

Instead, LSU can concentrate on local prospects (see below), as well as a few players in Mississippi and Texas that LSU always held a better chance of signing. It’s never easy to go into another program’s backyard and steal a top-notch recruit, and that’s particularly true with an Alabama high school prospect like Henderson. Now, onto the benefits for LSU within the state of Louisiana.

2022 Bayou Running Back Talent Is Tremendous

Any one of the following running backs would be excellent additions to the LSU roster, and even for a talent-rich state like Louisiana, the 2022 running back group far surpasses the normal depth and talent that’s usually present. Here are the most likely prospects for LSU to continue to recruit.

Le’Veon Moss, RB, 5’11”, 190-pounds, Baton Rouge (La.) Istrouma

TreVonte’ Citizen, RB, 5’11”, 205-pounds, Lake Charles (La.) Lake Charles College Prep

Trevor Etienne, RB, 5’10”, 200-pounds, Jennings (La.) High School

All three of these young men could be big-time prospects for the Tigers, and with Alabama already securing its top target, LSU gains more time to evaluate and recruit the local players.

Outside of Alabama, no other program consistently raids the state of Louisiana for prospects that LSU actually wants. Sure, there’s an occasional exception, but it’s rare. With Alabama unlikely to land another running back, it provides LSU plenty of time to recruit the local players a little bit differently than it would if Alabama did not already have Henderson in the fold.

While Alabama will likely continue to recruit a player like Moss to cover its bases just in case Henderson shocked everyone and de-committed, LSU still holds the upper hand being “State U” with three top-notch running backs. Here’s an example of just how important this can be.

More Opportunity To Evaluate Each Prospect

Recruiting is more than just watching a player’s film, or watching him play live. Recruiting is about knowing the prospect on and off the field. Social media, academic habits, and family structure are areas programs such as LSU will evaluate when considering offering and recruiting a prospect, local or not.

With Alabama most likely out of the picture, the Tigers now possess a little more flexibility in signing at least one of Moss, Citizen and Etienne. One cannot discount the importance for true on and off the field evaluation. With more time to evaluate, there’s a better chance LSU finds the best long-term fit that will stay at LSU and be a playmaker in Baton Rouge. Finally, a look at how LSU will pursue the timing of visits.

Official Visits Will Be Different

LSU could bring in a prospect like Moss this summer for an official visit, or not, and be fine either way. As of April 28th, LSU had yet to line up an official visit with a running back. This is where the Alabama factor could come into play.

Again, whether it’s public or not, Alabama will keep tabs on other top-notch running backs such as Moss. The Crimson Tide coaching staff rarely misses a chance to be in a great position along the recruiting trail. Regardless of what Alabama does behind the scenes, LSU will now be in position to line up running back visits as it sees fit.

For instance, most people feel Moss is a good bet for LSU. While that might be true, the LSU coaching staff will no longer battle Alabama straight up because of Henderson’s commitment to the Crimson Tide. Playing time advantage to LSU.

While the LSU coaching staff will undoubtedly accept Moss’s commitment at just about any timeframe, there’s no reason to panic if he does not at least take his official visit soon. Beyond Moss, LSU is now far more likely to land a really good in-state running back with Alabama all but out of the picture. The official visits can be lined up without the LSU coaching staff feeling pressured by Alabama swooping in and landing Moss, Citizen or Etienne.

Even if Alabama was not keen on any one of those three a couple of weeks ago, when Alabama turned up the heat on a recruit, it’s not been uncommon for that prospect to suddenly favor Alabama and/or commit to Alabama. That’s just reality. Hard to imagine that happening with Henderson in the Alabama fold.

Out Of State Running Back Recruiting

LSU could still go outside of Louisiana and/or land a second running back that must be reeled in from out of state. As usual, Alabama offered some of the same out of state running back targets that LSU offered.

If LSU was fortunate enough to land one of the in-state running backs, and then add a talented prospect such as Branson Robinson, RB, 5’10”, 220-pounds, Madison (Miss.) Germantown, that would be a coup by any measure.

While LSU may or may not be in the lead pack for Robinson right now, it certainly helps to not be climbing uphill against Alabama for his signature. Plus, there’s plenty of time to recruit Robinson. Many a recruit has completely changed his tune about LSU after taking a visit to Baton Rouge so why not Robinson as well? It could happen…

Final Thoughts

LSU is blessed with a unique opportunity to load up at running back with in-state and/or out-of-state running back targets. Alabama certainly landed a great talent with Henderson, but that also helped LSU in a myriad of ways with several other running back recruits.

LSU should not have any issue signing at least one top-notch running back. Now it’s just a matter of which running back(s) sign with the Tigers.