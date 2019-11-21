LSU
LSU Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire Named Semifinalist for Doak Walker Award

Glen West

LSU junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire added another award nomination Thursday when he was selected as a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award.

The Doak Walker Award is annually given to the best running back in college football with Edwards-Helaire being one of 10 semifinalist nominees.

Other semifinalists include LeVante Bellamy (Western Michigan), A.J. Dillon (Boston College), J.K. Dobbins (Ohio State), Travis Etienne (Clemson), Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis), Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State), Xavier Jones (SMU), Zach Moss (Utah) and Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin).

Edwards-Helaire is the only nominee from the SEC for a 2019 season that has seen him rush for 952 yards and an SEC leading 12 touchdowns. The junior has also been a valued member of the passing attack, hauling in 32 receptions for 224 yards and a score through the air.

Edwards-Helaire turned in a performance for the ages in the Tigers' 46-41 victory over Alabama that snapped an eight year losing streak to the Tide. In that game, Edwards-Helaire combined for 180 yards rushing and receiving to go along with four touchdowns.

In addition to being a semifinalist for the Doak-Walker Award, Edwards-Helaire has been named one of four finalists for the Paul Hornung Award, going to college football's most versatile player. 

The finalists for the Doak Walker Award will be announced on Nov. 25 with the winner being announced on Dec. 12 as part of ESPN's Home Depot College Football Awards show.

