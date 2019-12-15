LSU Players, Louisiana Legends Send Praise After Quarterback Joe Burrow Wins Heisman Trophy

From Saints quarterback Drew Brees to current and former LSU players, many of the greats took time to give quarterback Joe Burrow due praise after the senior became the second Tiger to take home the Heisman Trophy Saturday night.

People realize what happened Saturday night was special and none more so than Burrow.

“When I lift this trophy again it’s for LSU, Ohio State, southeast Ohio and all of Louisiana. Thank you," Burrow said.

Here are just a few teammates, Heisman winners and Louisiana legends to shout out Burrow on his big night.

Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints Quarterback)

Michael Thomas (Saints wide receiver)

Governor John Bel Edwards

Magic Johnson (NBA Hall of Famer)

Mark Ingram (Heisman winning running back)

Herschel Walker (Heisman winning running back)

Tyrann Mathieu (Former Heisman finalist, LSU cornerback)

Justin Fields (Ohio State quarterback)

Former LSU Quarterbacks

Joe Brady (passing game coordinator)

Myles Brennan (sophomore quarterback)

Ja'Marr Chase (sophomore wide receiver)

Terrace Marshall (sophomore wide receiver)

Thaddeus Moss (junior tight end)

Lloyd Cushenberry (junior center)

Austin Deculus (junior right tackle)

Rashard Lawrence (senior defensive end)

Breiden Fehoko (senior defensive end)

Kristian Fulton (senior cornerback)