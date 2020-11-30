An Early Look at LSU Football's Matchup with No. 1 Alabama

After weeks of speculation and curiosity, LSU-Alabama week is finally here and there are many story lines to focus on as the matchup draws closer. The game was officially rescheduled by the SEC late last week for Dec. 5 and will be the primetime game on CBS at 7 p.m.

It was a game that, if not rescheduled, all parties involved would've been disappointed with the result. The Tigers have played in Death Valley just two times this season and the extra financial benefits that come with LSU-Alabama will be of great benefit to the athletic department.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said last week that he'd hoped the game would find a reschedule date as the Tigers appreciate the rivalry matchup and wanted to play the No. 1 Crimson Tide.

“That's a great rivalry, and we look forward to playing them. So if they can fit it in to where we can play Alabama, I'm sure they're going to do it,” Orgeron said.

Despite just a three week timetable from when the game was supposed to kickoff (Nov. 14 ) and the newest kickoff date, there are some major differences, first and foremost whether or not Alabama coach Nick Saban will be available. The 69-year-old coach tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was forced to miss the Iron Bowl matchup against Auburn on Saturday.

Alabama cruised to a 42-13 win over Auburn but nonetheless, Saban felt restless while having to watch on the TV at home.

"I think I did yell at the TV a couple of times today," Saban said. "A couple of times when we made some mistakes in coverage. A couple of times when we missed some tackles. A couple times when Mac [Jones] didn't throw the ball to the guy I thought he should have thrown it to."

Per SEC protocols, Saban must quarantine for 10 days and be at least two days removed from showing any kind of symptoms before returning to the team. The earliest he could theoretically return to team activities would be Friday, the day before the matchup with LSU.

On the field, after LSU's disappointing 20-7 loss at the hands of Texas A&M, the Tigers' schedule gets no easier with the Crimson Tide and No. 6 Florida in back-to-back weeks. The team has already done its preliminary gameplan work ahead of the matchup according to Orgeron, who told reporters last week that LSU did all of that prep work before finding out the game would be postponed.

“We have analysts breaking down Ole Miss. We have already broken down Alabama. We were going to play them at the beginning, so that's done,” Orgeron said last week. “And then we have already broken down Florida. So that's done. So as far as the analytical work, most of it's been done.”

Stopping the high flying offense of Jones, running back Najee Harris and receiver Devonta Smith will be a tall task for this defense but an encouraging performance against Texas A&M leaves room for optimism. The Crimson Tide are No. 5 in the country in total offense, averaging 555 yards per game.

Jones is No. 3 in the SEC in passing yards (2,728), Harris is No. 2 in rushing yards (893) and Smith is No. 2 in receiving yards (1,074). Harris and Smith have also combined for 30 touchdowns this season, tops in the conference by a wide margin by an offensive duo.

The questions surrounding the LSU offense will be the biggest story lines to follow, particularly which of the freshmen quarterbacks will get the nod at quarterback and what kind of progress the offensive line can make after its worst performance of the season.

The recent opt out of receiver Terrace Marshall will only throw another wrinkle into the gameplan offensively with the Tigers now without their top weapon for the final three games of the season. The pressure mounts for the younger talent to step up even more as Arik Gilbert, Kayshon Boutte, Koy Moore and Jaray Jenkins will likely take on increased roles.

"There's no room to run the football, I think we gotta call better plays, we gotta have a better plan. I was really disappointed in our plan and execution," Orgeron said Saturday. "We gotta use these guys better, gotta have a better plan."