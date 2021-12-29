An Early Look at LSU Football's Matchup With Kansas State

The Tigers are hoping to put a post holiday bow on their 2021 season in less than a week when the program squares off with Kansas State in the Texas Bowl.

LSU will be down a few key starters due to opt outs including veteran linebacker Damone Clark and defensive tackle Neil Farrell. Both players have opted to start focusing on the NFL draft but with a week to go until kickoff, no other players have opted out of the game at this time.

As for Kansas State, the entire senior class has elected to play in the bowl game, leaving no opt outs for the Jan. 4 kickoff.

"It gives us another chance to be together as a football team," Wildcats coach Chris Klieman said. "This is a close-knit group of guys that cares a lot about each other and enjoys each other's company."

A team that very much relies on its ground game, the Wildcats are lead by running back Deuce Vaughn, who has rushed for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns this season while also accounting for 47 receptions and 471 yards for an additional three touchdowns through the air. Truly a bell cow for this Kansas State offense, it'll be up to LSU's front seven to key in on the AP All-American Vaughn and have a gameplan for him as he's accounted for 18 of their 40 total touchdowns this year.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson started in nine games for the Wildcats, tossing for 1,854 yards and nine touchdowns. LSU's strength remains in its secondary heading into this game so if the Tigers can slow down Vaughn and force Thompson to beat them through the air, it would be the preferred plan of attack.

As for the Kansas State defense, it showed up in close losses to Oklahoma, Baylor and Texas during the regular season. The Wildcats lost by 10 points or less in each of those games and were competitive in most all of the games they lost en route to a 7-5 record.

Much of it had to do with the defensive effort, allowing just over 21 points per game in the Big 12, not an easy feat in that conference. This defense was led up front, forcing 17 fumbles and 22 sacks throughout the season but one area LSU will have to exploit is when the Tigers offense is able to get in the redzone.

Of the 39 trips opponents got inside the 20, Kansas State allowed 24 touchdowns on those trips, something LSU simply must capitalize on. Linebacker Daniel Green recorded 66 tackles and 14 tackles for a loss while defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah lead the charge up front with 49 tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss and 11 sacks.

LSU is returning all of its offensive line for this game so it'll be imperative that Liam Shanahan, Ed Ingram, Austin Deculus and the rest of this group protects whoever is behind center. Who the Tigers start at quarterback will dictate a lot of the plan in this game but this Wildcats defense did only allow 126 yards on the ground while surrendering 221 yards through the air.

For two programs squaring off for the second time in their history, this game will have some level of meaning for both fanbases but most are already looking towards the future of football in Baton Rouge under Brian Kelly. This game will be a great first look into some of the young talent he'll have to work with and areas this team still needs to address in the offseason.