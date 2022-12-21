Early Signing Period: LSU Reels In Three More Signees

The flood of early signees continues as Jeremiah Hughes, Christian Braithwaite and Paul Mubenga have signed their letters of intent on Wednesday.

LSU has locked in virtually every single 2023 commit today, a tremendous feat. The two remaining unsigned prospects are Shelton Sampson Jr. and Kaleb Jackson who will sign today.

Here’s a look into the three most recent signees:

Jeremiah Hughes - Cornerback

Hughes has a certain swagger about him. A dog mentality. When he steps on the gridiron everything else around him is canceled out. The 2023 LSU commit fits the mold of what is expected of cornerbacks to go through Death Valley. Looking to carry on the “DBU” tradition, Hughes has the chance to do it in a big way.

The Bishop Gorman product thrives when the lights are brightest, giving the Tigers a player who has competed on the national stage for a powerhouse high school over the years.

“It’s the thing that I live for. I live to be in the hype,” Hughes told LSU Country. “I love being named after a whole bunch of great dudes. Just being able to continue that tradition is a big thing for me. Being that next D Stingley, being that next Patrick Peterson is the biggest thing for me. Just being able to live in the hype and be better than what I am is the biggest thing.”

The Nevada native saw his recruitment process blow up after his junior season with an LSU offer jumpstarting the process. Taking his time and going on visits, it was clear where he sees himself growing as a player most.

Hughes took a visit to Death Valley this year followed by an official visit that set the tone. It was a business decision and he’s 100% locked in on it.

Christian Braithwaite - Linebacker

The Cypress, Texas native is in the midst of a dominant senior season and can quickly see a jump in his overall ranking before it’s all said and done, but regardless of ranking, Brathwaite is a baller.

It’s his speed and athleticism that makes him such a gifted player. At 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, Brathwaite is already of adequate size for the linebacker position, but he’s only scratching the surface.

The term “late bloomer” doesn’t necessarily describe him, mainly because he’s been showing out his entire high school career, but beginning to find his identity on the field is a better way to tell the story of Brathwaite.

Paul Mubenga - Offensive Lineman

Mubenga chose LSU over Michigan, Texas A&M, among others, being drawn to the Tigers due to the vision Brian Kelly has for this program.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder has all the tools to compete in the SEC with the developmental skills Davis attains. For Kelly and his staff to land the Georgia native is a massive win for this program as they continue dipping into the state that is bursting with talent.