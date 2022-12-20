Early Signing Period: Three LSU Targets to Monitor

We’re less than 24 hours away from the Early Signing Period that begins on Wednesday and ends on Friday.

Brian Kelly and his coaching staff have been hopping on flights all over the country recently as they make their final push for a few dynamic prospects.

Who should LSU fans be watching out for? Who is this program hoping to sign over the next few days?

Here’s a list of who LSU is pushing for:

Desmond Ricks - Cornerback

This should come as no surprise. After his final official visit this weekend in Baton Rouge, LSU has their foot on the gas for the 5-star cornerback.

Ricks, the nation’s top cornerback, included Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers in his top 10 over the summer. The No. 2 overall player in the 2024 class reclassified into the 2023 cycle last month, looking to skip his senior year and enter college.

Ricks will commit and sign to a college program on Friday, the final day of the Early Signing Period.

Ka’Morreun Pimpton - Tight End

LSU went out and secured a commitment from Ohio native Jackson McGohan a few days ago, but with only one scholarship tight end on the roster in Mason Taylor, this program is looking to add depth for the future.

Pimpton, who’s been linked to Vanderbilt for quite some time, has been on flip watch over the last few weeks with Kelly making a final push.

The Tigers currently sit with 4-star Mac Markway and 3-star Jackson McGohan as their tight end commits in the 2023 class, but this program is going all out for Pimpton.

He’s certainly someone to monitor over the next few days despite recently being at Texas over the weekend for a last second visit.

Isaac Smith - Safety

Smith is fresh off of a visit to Baton Rouge where the 4-star has been raving about his time in Death Valley. After receiving an LSU offer in September, this program hasn’t stopped recruiting the dynamic defensive back.

LSU is on the cusp of securing a historical secondary group in the 2023 class. Could Smith be the latest to commit? It’s been an uphill battle over the last few weeks, but certainly getting his final official visit is a major victory for this program.

Smith is someone to watch out for over the next few days.

Other prospects to monitor:

5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor

Harbor looks to be pushing his commitment/signing to the February period, but the Tigers are certainly linked to the generational talent. South Carolina and Michigan continue their push.

4-star DL Jordan Hall

Hall will commit on Thursday, choosing between LSU, Georgia, Alabama and Florida. The Tigers are playing catchup here, but are still in contention.