How LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Learned From Past Mistakes and Has Led to Renewed Energy in Building

With spring camp in full swing, LSU Coach Ed Orgeron and his staff are slowly finding the identity of this Tigers group, as the energy of this locker room has done a complete 180 from last season.

Orgeron stressed the importance of developing toughness within this young group and bringing back the style of LSU football the fans and community know best.

“We want to accomplish physical toughness,” said Orgeron. “I want to get back to playing LSU style of football on defense,” which was the major flaw of this Tigers team a season ago.

The importance of developing an identity on defense will be a key factor for this team as the Tigers will be bringing back All-Americans Derek Stingley and Eli Ricks to lead the charge. The energy and physicality Stingley brings to this group is something the coaching staff will hope translates to the defense as a whole.

One key question mark for LSU is at the linebacker position as Orgeron says it’s an open battle to fill that void.

Junior college transfer Navonteque Strong has made a solid first impression on the coaching staff saying, “He’s a tough hitter, a hard-nosed football player.” The Tigers will also be bringing in Clemson transfer Mike Jones Jr. who will be coming in this summer to make a push for the starting gig as well.

On offense, Coach Orgeron is excited for this group as the Tigers will be bringing back their spread offensive formation.

“We want to put the ball in our playmakers hands in space and let them make plays,” said Orgeron. “I challenge the offensive line. We’re going to have a five-man protection. We’re not keeping them back, I want to get five guys out and let them roll.”

One point of emphasis Orgeron stressed was the importance of his hiring’s this offseason as having a culture and demeanor about this squad starts with the expertise of his staff.

“I think we did a great job of hiring coaches and interviewing (this offseason). I hired some coaches I didn’t even interview last time… I’ll never do that again. I interviewed everybody and I’m happy with what we’ve got,” Orgeron said.

Learning from past mistakes is something this LSU team has keyed in on to begin this offseason and it appears as though Orgeron has the entire group locked in on one goal, which is to bring another national championship to Death Valley.

Holding his staff and players accountable, bringing in experienced coaches, and growing off an underwhelming 2020 season, it appears as though Orgeron has this locker room committed to grinding it out this offseason to breed success for 2021.

Only a few days into spring, the swagger and energy of this team is already looking up as things are finally beginning to shape up in Death Valley. With Orgeron at the helm, it’s only a matter of time until this team is clicking on all cylinders and competing for a national championship.

"I see our guys happy, wanting to be at LSU. Coming out early. I get to work at 6 and the parking lot is full already. I leave at 9 o'clock, some guys are still working," Orgeron said. "Guys are coming in early. You've got some young coordinators that want to prove themselves, that are very hungry, that are very detailed, working very hard. Yes sir, no sir. They're doing a great job of organizing the staff. Got a lot of guys that want to be here. That makes a difference."