LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Comments on Texas and Oklahoma Joining the SEC

The talent in the SEC is always top notch and now that the conference could be on the verge of adding Oklahoma and Texas, everyone has an opinion. LSU coach Ed Orgeron is all for the addition of the two powerhouse programs into the SEC.

LSU of course has a good rapport with both programs having defeated Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl two years ago and Texas in Austin just a few months before that. Orgeron said he's all for incorporating more teams into the SEC and that college athletics is everchanging, and programs and athletic departments must adapt to the times.

"I do believe it's good. This is becoming a superconference. I think it's going to open up some areas in recruiting," Orgeron said while meeting with the Baton Rouge Rotary club. "I think it's maybe going to open their eyes a little. I think it's good for us, I don't know how it's going to affect us, I haven't heard anything.

"Football is changing, name, image and likeness, superpowers, you've gotta be able to change with the time. I would welcome them. We've played both of them before."

On Tuesday, Texas and Oklahoma submitted a request to join the SEC for the 2025 season, marking another step in the two powerhouse programs joining the most dominant conference in college athletics.

SEC commisioner Greg Sankey released a statement shortly after the two schools announced a request into the conference:

"While the SEC has not proactively sought new members, we will pursue significant change when there is a clear concensus among our members that such actions will further enrich the experiences of our student-athletes and lead to greater academic and athletic achievement across our campuses."