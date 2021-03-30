FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger DenSI.com
Search
LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Responds to Gloria Scott Testimony Involving Derrius Guice

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Responds to Gloria Scott Testimony Involving Derrius Guice

Orgeron says he "truly doesn't remember speaking" with Scott in response to testimony
Author:
Updated:
Original:
Orgeron says he "truly doesn't remember speaking" with Scott in response to testimony

On Friday, Gloria Scott, one of the victims in the Husch Blackwell report against LSU's mishandling of sexual assault, presented her side of the story of the assault involving her and former running back Derrius Guice. 

As part of her testimony to state lawmakers, Scott said that LSU coach Ed Orgeron spoke with her following the incident and asked her to forgive Guice for what he'd done. On Tuesday morning, Orgeron responded to the testimony presented by Scott on Off the Bench, saying he truthfully doesn't remember having that conversation. 

"First of all, I was deeply uspet when I watched the video of Ms. Scott's testimony. It was the first time I'd heard of all the horrible details of her encounter with Derrius. I am sickened by what she went through. Heartborken. No person, woman, mother or grandmother should ever be addressed in such a disgusting manner. It is 100% unacceptable. I'm devastated that it happened to her. I want Ms. Scott, her family and others to know that. 

"I completely cooperated with the Husch Blackwell investigation and I will continue to cooperate with LSU's internal investigation. As I told them, I truthfully do not remember speaking with Ms. Scott three years ago. But I do know Ms. Scott needs to be heard and admired for her courage. I have been, and will continue to be committed to a culture of integrity and compliance. Out of respect to Ms. Scott, all survivors and the integrity of the investigation, I have to further questions of this nature to the university. I hope this helps."

Scott, who works part time at the Mercedes Benz Superdome,  testified that Guice made vulgar comments to her while working at the Louisiana High School Championships in December of 2017.

“I like to [expletive] women like you, you older women, because y'all know y'all like us young men to [expletive] y'all,” Scott says Guice told her. “And, you know you want this body.”

She recalled during the alleged conversation with Orgeron, that he asked her to "forgive" Guice for what he'd done and that he was a "troubled child."

In the Husch Blackwell report, Orgeron told investigators that he never had “any direct communication with the alleged victim.”

USATSI_15221197
Football

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Responds to Gloria Scott Testimony Involving Derrius Guice

USATSI_10128639
Baseball

LSU Baseball Coach Paul Mainieri Frustrated But Hopeful Tigers Can Turn it Around

USATSI_14986108 (2)
Football

Navonteque Strong Making Positive Early Impression in LSU Linebacker Room

USATSI_13643648
Football

LSU's Ja'Marr Chase a Reason the Eagles Felt Comfortable Trading Out of No. 6 Spot

USATSI_13678103
Football

Ideal Landing Spots for LSU Football's Top 2021 NFL Draft Picks

cade beloso.jfif
Baseball

LSU Baseball Swept By Tennesee For Second Time in Program History With 3-2 Sunday Loss

jaden hill miss state.jfif
Baseball

LSU Baseball Loses Momentum, Series to No. 12 Tennessee in 9-8 Extra Innings Walk Off Loss

USATSI_15110056
Football

With Entire Starting Group Returning, LSU Football Defensive Linemen Feel Closer Than Ever