LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Thinks Clyde Edwards-Helaire Will Play in Peach Bowl

All week long the status of LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been the lone question mark for the Tigers.

On Friday, LSU coach Ed Orgeron shed a little more light on the junior running back’s situation, saying he had yet to practice but thinks he will be able to play against No. 4 Oklahoma.

"Do I think he plays? Yeah," Orgeron said. "How much he plays, I don't know."





Orgeron said Edwards-Helaire felt sore after an individual workout on Thursday and that the team still doesn’t know if he can cut on that injured hamstring.

"I talked to him last night," Orgeron said. "If he's ready to play we'll let him play. Game-time decision. Knowing Clyde he wants to play. I don't know if he can cut yet and he doesn't know. We'll see."

A big part of Edwards-Helaire’s game is making opposing defensive players look silly with his jukes and spin moves, something that is hard to do with an injured hamstring.

If Edwards-Helaire is not able to play, freshmen Tyrion Davis-Price, John Emery and Chris Curry are in line to share the running back duties. Curry in particular has impressed quarterback Joe Burrow in practice this week.

"Yeah, they're getting a lot better, and it comes with reps, and I think Chris Curry, like I said earlier, is having a great week of practice," Burrow said. "I'm super comfortable with all those guys in there, but Chris has really jumped out this week, and he and Ty I think will do a great job if they happen to be in there."

LSU has a closed practice Friday but the team will probably want Edwards-Helaire to do something to prove he’s ready to go.